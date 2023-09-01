Carrie Hope Fletcher's autumnal second wedding with Joel was beautifully unconventional – exclusive full album

Carrie Hope Fletcher's second wedding with her husband Joel Montague may have taken place in the summer, but that wasn't going to stop the West End performer from choosing an autumnal theme.

"I wanted something that was very autumnal," said the star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella of her colour-clashing Rosie Dennington wedding dress. "I love autumn – I was born in October and already have my Halloween decorations up!"

Rich seasonal colours of green and orange punctuated all aspects of Carrie's big day, which took place at Marleybrook House near Canterbury on 6 August 2023, from her sister-in-law Giovanna Fletcher's bold bridesmaid dress to her nephews' Disney-inspired pageboy outfits.

Carrie and Joel had been dating for less than one year before they eloped to Gretna Green in Scotland shortly before Valentine’s Day in 2023. Explaining the reason behind her very private first wedding and "big party" second wedding six months later, she told HELLO!: "Because we’re performers, I didn’t want to say my wedding vows in front of anyone else, I wanted to focus on making my commitment to Joel privately."

She added: "Because we were married already, it gave us free rein to turn the day into a big party."

See inside Carrie and Joel's exclusive wedding album, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!...

© DANNY KAAN Carrie and Joel couldn't hide their wide smiles as they exchanged vows in front of a wooden bandstand in an outdoor ceremony conducted by Joel’s friend and fellow musical theatre performer, Daniel Stockton. "He wrote silly vows for us, like promising to love each other as much as Edgar, our cat," she explained.

© DANNY KAAN The bride looked striking in her colourful gown by Rosie Dennington, who has worked with stars such as Helena Bonham Carter and Billie Piper. Features included a sunset-hued strapless bodice layered underneath a sheer emerald top with floral embroidery, a lace-up corset belt, and a layered skirt made up of green and orange tulle. It was embroidered with some of the bride and groom's favourite quotes, including the Finding Nemo line: "When I look at you, I’m home." Carrie recycled the floral headpiece and dried flowers that she had previously worn in Gretna Green, alongside her Phase Eight bridal white dress. Joel's initial impression of his bride's second wedding dress wasn't caught on camera, but he later gushed: "I knew the dress was going to be extremely extravagant, but it was more magnificent than I expected."

© DANNY KAAN Carrie's bridesmaids, including author Giovanna, wore burnt orange multiway dresses, with some rocking flutter sleeves and V-necks while others sported halternecks. The groomsmen coordinated with the bridesmaids in Marc Darcy outfits that consisted of orange waistcoats, grey checked trousers and brown shoes.

© DANNY KAAN Giovanna and Tom's sons Buzz, nine, Buddy, seven, and Max, five, acted as Carrie's pageboys, firing bubble guns as they walked their aunt up the aisle. They were spotted pulling funny faces in shorts, shirts, a tie and a cap, each sporting a different colour as they embodied Carrie's nickname for them – Donald Duck’s mischievous nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

© DANNY KAAN Performers Carrie and Joel turned to Carrie's brother Tom Fletcher for their wedding performances. As Carrie made her entrance, the McFly singer serenaded her with her favourite song, Dancing in the Moonlight. He also did a rendition of I’d Do Anything from the musical Oliver! as guests took part in a ring-warming ritual. "Tom was very nervous and there was definitely a wobble in his voice," Carrie fondly recalled. "Seeing Tom get married was emotional for me, but I think seeing your little sister get married comes with a whole different set of emotions. I think sometimes Tom still looks at me and sees his 11-year-old little sister. It probably made him feel very old!" she continued.

© DANNY KAAN After swapping traditional hymns for songs such as Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and the Friends theme tune, I’ll Be There for You, Carrie's friends surprised her with a string quartet performance which left her tearful. "I managed to hold it together during the ceremony because it was so much fun, but I burst into tears at the sight of these four wonderful people playing my favourite songs," she said. The newlyweds and their 93 guests – which included Divina De Campo from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and West End stars Giovanni Spano and Jamie Muscato – dined on a selection of barbecue burgers, butterfly chicken and baked avocados with goat’s cheese, followed by orange and cardamom crème brûlée and brownies.

© DANNY KAAN With full stomachs, they then made the most of their wedding venue, which was once home to US singer and actress Eartha Kitt and now boasts the UK’s largest private fairground! © DANNY KAAN They spent two hours riding on the vintage dodgems, carousel, big wheel, rollercoaster and waltzer. "Our first ride was called Sky Dancer, which looks harmless but is like a Ferris wheel with spinning cages that get faster and faster," said Carrie. "It was amazing, but we still felt dizzy half an hour later." © DANNY KAAN All of the guests embraced the carnival spirit, with Tom pictured enjoying a candid moment with his son Buddy while Joel joked "our uncles and aunties spun past us" on a turbo-charged waltzer.