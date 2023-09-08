GMA’s Robin Roberts’ fiancee Amber Laign accidentally ‘reveals’ major change

The GMA host has been dating Amber for 18 years

As the highly anticipated wedding of Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and her fiancée Amber Laign approaches, the couple has generously given fans a sneak peek into their journey leading up to the big day.

A touching video, aptly titled Road to the Ring, was shared on the joint Instagram account of Robin and GMA.

It captured an emotional moment as the duo, Robin, 62, and Amber, 49, entered the Farmington County Clerk Office in New York hand-in-hand, exuding happiness. Their purpose? To obtain their official marriage license.

Amber playfully remarked about the adjustment she'll need to make, joking, "going to have to get used to signing Roberts" after signing the form. Robin's heartfelt caption to the clip read, "Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve."

The outpouring of love and admiration from fans under the post was palpable. One supporter gushed: "Ok WHY am I crying !!!! How exciting… I’m so happy for you both.. HAPPY ALMOST DAY TO YOU BOTH. God bless #teamrobinandsweetamber."

Another admirer beautifully commented, "Congratulations to two people that obviously know all about kindness, joy, love, happiness, and caregiving. May your life together be a blessing and may others learn from the journey you’ve traveled through to this point. God Bless."

Though the couple remains relatively private about all the specifics, they've dropped hints about their impending lavish wedding.

© Instagram Robin and Amber getting their marriage certificate

Robin playfully teased her upcoming nuptials by bidding adieu to her GMA co-hosts, indicating she'd be taking a brief hiatus for her September 1 wedding.

Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Robin playfully noted the countdown, saying, "T-Minus 1 week until the big day… of course still have time to say Rabbit Rabbit," alluding to a September 8th wedding date. Fellow GMA host Gio Benitez added to the excitement, exclaiming, "The countdown is officially ON."

© Instagram Robin and Amber sign the papers to their marriage certificate

In a bid to keep viewers and fans involved, GMA invited wedding planner JoAnn Gregoli from Elegant Occasions by JoAnn Gregoli to spill some beans about the wedding aesthetics.

And from what JoAnn shared, the wedding promises to be a dreamy, romantic spectacle.

Envision a floral wonderland with walls adorned in lush pink and cream flowers, accentuated by a gold cursive monogram of "AR". Picture a grand room illuminated with gold candles, set against the soft hues of pink and peach roses.

© Instagram Amber and Robin have been dating for 18 years

Every intricate detail, from gold-rimmed glasses to pristine white linens, adds to the opulence.

JoAnn further revealed that the couple's vision for their wedding resonated with themes like "ethereal," "romantic," and reminiscent of a "midsummer's night dream."

One of the standout features promises to be the reception area, complete with a specially-designed bar.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

The setting will be nothing short of enchanting, with guests seated at round tables that will boast trees sprouting from the center, surrounded by candles, more blooms, and intricate floral arrangements.

The pair have now been dating for 18 years, and in this time they have faced many challenges that they have overcome together, including Robin's bone marrow transplant and breast cancer battle, as well as Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in 2021