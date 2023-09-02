GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign shares wedding prep photos - and she's so happy!

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts' fiance Amber Laign has given fans a sneak peek into their wedding prep - and she looks gorgeous!

The pair are thought to be getting married this weekend, and Amber took to Instagram Stories to reveal her go-to item as the nerves of the big day hit. "Get A Grip, this roller has been my go-to as we wedding prep," she shared alongside a selfie, which showed her gorgeous blond hair falling in waves over her shoulders.

© Instagram Amber Laign gave fans a sneak peek into wedding prep

The Story was posted on Amber's business account for Plant Juice Oils, a brand which pairs essential oils with CBD to help women with a variety of issues.

The Get a Grip Stress Relief Roll On promises to help you by "inviting a gentle wave of calm throughout your body with this blend of Broad Spectrum CBD, Lavender, Bergamot, Frankincense, and other essential oils".

© Instagram/GMA Robin and Amber during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

Amber and Robin met 18 years ago in September 2005 after being set up on a blind date, and earlier in August the cast and crew of GMA threw the pair an on-air bachelorette party.

Among the guests for the pre-wedding celebration were Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer, as well as ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang and Martha Raddatz. The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King also appeared, plus legendary girl group En Vogue performed.

Robin Roberts And Amber Laign play the Nearly-Newlyweds Game on GMA

“You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know," Robin said of Amber in 2020 on their 15-year anniversary.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo.”

© Getty Images Robin and Michael have been close friends for years

It is unclear where the wedding is taking place, but Robin's GMA pals including Michael are all thought to be attending; when Michael received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January, Robin was there to help him enjoy the special moment in Los Angeles.

"We are so proud, our own Michael Strahan!" she announced at the top of the morning the next day. "He is no stranger to making history and did so with this once in a lifetime achievement. You have achieved so much in your career, and can I say it was humbling to be there, and to see the mosaic of people that you brought together."

© Getty Images Robin shared news of their engagement in January 2023

Robin confirmed her engagement to Amber in January 2023, telling viewers and colleagues in a surprise announcement on air. "I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber met in 2005 on a blind date

Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, 16 years after Robin had been diagnosed with the same cancer.

''It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well," the TV broadcaster told Entertainment Tonight earlier in 2023."Doctors said when it comes to treatment, it's like women and shoes—they don't always fit—and so they had to find the right fit for her with treatment."

But Amber's prognosis is now "excellent," and she completed radiation treatment in mid-2022.

