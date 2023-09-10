Nicole Kidman goes chic in pink form-fitting dress and sleek hairdo for thrilling day at the US Open

Nicole Kidman was one of the many celebrities who couldn't resist the urge to attend the US Open Women's Singles Finals on Saturday, September 9, and what a moment it was.

The actress, 56, witnessed Coco Gauff's groundbreaking triumph against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, winning her first Grand Slam title and becoming the first American teenager to do so since Serena Williams in 1999.

Not only was Nicole caught by the cameras enthusiastically cheering along and rejoicing over Coco's victory, but she also perfectly looked the part of an A-lister on a day off.

© Getty Images Nicole spotted cheering for Coco Gauff at the US Open on Saturday

She was snapped ahead of the match in her ultra-chic baby pink dress, a maxi length knit outfit with pockets adorning the top and gold accents in the buttons.

Nicole paired her flowy match day look with her signature strawberry blonde hair in a sleek, straight do, styled into a ponytail, and added to her fit a white leather bag, matching coat, and a baby pink manicure.

Several other major stars made an appearance at the Finals, including Mariska Hargitay, Charlize Theron, Al Roker, Laura Dern, Shonda Rhimes, Naomi Watts with Billy Crudup, Sam Rockwell, and many more.

© Getty Images The actress looked chic in her pink fitted knit dress

As her husband Keith Urban continues on his tour, Nicole has been enjoying more time off the red carpet circuit since the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes canceled all promotional tours for her series Special Ops: Lioness, which concluded its first season last week.

While the publicity tour for the series was canceled, it still premiered as scheduled on July 13. The Taylor Sheridan (of Yellowstone fame) series also stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jill Wagner.

Despite mixed critical reception, viewership for the show on Paramount+ has been strong. According to Deadline, even without major buzz, the first two episodes still got off to a strong start, with Paramount Global deeming it the platform's most-watched global series premiere in its first 24 hours.

As per the outlet, the first episode scored a total audience of six million across Paramount+ and when it premiered on the Paramount Network.

© Getty Images Nicole last seen at the "Special Ops: Lioness" release event

The spy-thriller series revolves around CIA officer Joe (played by Zoe) who is assigned to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist as part of a program called "Lioness." Nicole plays Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking CIA official who heads the operation.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment said in a statement: "On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+.

© Getty Images The show has already become a hit for Paramount+

"Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience."

