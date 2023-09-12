Tess Daly and Vernon Kay celebrate 20th wedding anniversary - and they haven't aged a day!

The Strictly Come Dancing host has been with the Radio 2 presenter since 2001

Congratulations are in order for Tess Daly and Vernon Kay! The couple are celebrating 20 years of marriage, with Strictly Come Dancing marking the day in a spectacular fashion.

Tess, 54, took to Instagram to upload a series of throwback images from their wedding day and a more recent one featuring a candle shaped like the number 20. "Cannot believe it's 20 years ago today! [heart emojis] always @vernonkay," she gushed in the caption. Meanwhile, Vernon added his own post and shared a snap from their special day alongside the caption: "20yrs!! [heart emojis]."

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and they tied the knot two years later at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown.

Upon seeing Tess' sweet tribute, celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment. Mollie King wrote: "Huge congrats!! Happy anniversary." Amy Dowden added: "Congratulations." Kym Marsh said: "Congrats to you both you beautiful pair."

Many were quick to notice that the couple had barely aged a day! "Happy anniversary, you two looks absolutely gorgeous now and then," remarked Strictly's Carlos Gu, while a fan commented: "And neither of you have aged a day." Another post read: "You both look exactly the same! Congrats! (on the anniversary, and the not aging) X."

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage to Vernon Kay

Earlier this year, during an Instagram Q&A session, Tess opened up about her relationship with her husband. "20 years we've been married this year," she explained. "We celebrate our 20th anniversary in September, what am I going to get him?"

The Strictly presenter also shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying: "We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh.

"I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like 'yay'. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. Never a dull moment."

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony in France - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity.

During a chat with HELLO!, Tess said: "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

© Getty Newlyweds Tess Daly and Vernon Kay leave St Mary's Church in 2003

She added: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me.

"I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.' He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

© getty The couple have been together since 2001

Tess then joked that Vernon would have to organise something very special for their 20th anniversary in order to top their last big milestone. She told HELLO! of the surprise: "It was overwhelmingly special and memorable. He did very well there.

"I couldn't believe they were all there and this was really happening. It was very special and a wonderful way to mark ten years. What's he going to do when it's 20 years? I think that's two years away."