Strictly's Tess Daly turns heads in wild wedding guest dress before milestone Vernon Kay anniversary

Tess Daly looked incredible as she joined the likes of Perrie Edwards, Louise Redknapp and Cheryl at a star-studded wedding over the weekend.

PR star Simon Jones married his long-term partner in a beautiful ceremony in London, with several famous friends sharing photos of the special day on social media. Strictly Come Dancing host Tess was among them, as she paid tribute to the newlyweds with the message: "Congratulations to our friends @simonjonespr and Rich on your wonderful wedding yesterday, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, such a stunning day."

The blonde beauty posted a picture of the tuxedo-clad couple grinning as they walked hand in hand down the aisle, alongside a selfie of her leopard print dress. Her silky frock featured a V-neck, flutter sleeves and a full-length skirt with an eye-catching metallic thread that caught the light.

She teamed it with a chunky gold necklace, a black quilted shoulder bag and silver heels, and wore her blonde hair in loose curls.

© Instagram Tess wore a leopard print dress to Simon Jones' wedding

Tess showed off the beautiful wedding guest dress as she twirled around with Brian Dowling, but one person who didn't join her in any wedding photos was her husband Vernon Kay.

Tess and Vernon are celebrating their milestone 20th anniversary this week, after tying the knot on 12 September 2003 following a two-year relationship. The couple got married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, former T4 host Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

© Instagram The Strictly host was spotted dancing with Brian Dowling

They chose matching bridal white outfits for the occasion, with the bride wearing a strapless A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou embellished with crystals and sequins, while the groom donned a white suit by Alexandre Savile Row with a pink shirt and patterned tie.

© Getty Newlyweds Tess Daly and Vernon Kay leave St Mary's Church in 2003

Ten years later, Vernon surprised his wife with a vow renewal alongside their daughters Phoebe and Amber. Speaking of the surprise, Tess told HELLO!: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me. I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.'

"He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

Vernon had also taken care of his wife's second bridal outfit, offering her a selection of three beautiful white gowns he had picked out with the help of her stylist. She chose a Gucci gown which she described "like an evening dress - not a wedding gown, more for the red carpet," with a plunging neckline, while their daughters wore "identical white sparkly, bridesmaid type dresses."

