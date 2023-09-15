This Morning's Holly Willoughby cuddles up to rarely-seen son Chester in new selfie

Holly Willoughby surprised her Instagram followers when she shared a new selfie with her youngest son Chester on Thursday night.

Sharing a snippet into bedtime, the This Morning host revealed she was reading Dermot O'Leary's children's book, Wings of Glory: Can one tiny bird help to win a world war?, to her eight-year-old son.

© instagram Holly Willoughby with her son Chester

"Snuggled up and diving into @dermotoleary's new book Wings of Glory… Chester already fully in [pink heart emoji]," the doting mum gushed. It comes shortly after Holly uploaded another picture with Chester from their bedtime stories.

"Chester and I are very lucky to get an early copy of @mattbrownauthor new book 'Kevin the Vampire'...the monsters aren't the bad guys!" she wrote earlier in the week.

The heartwarming posts come a few weeks after the TV star revealed she was feeling nostalgic when she reflected on making special memories with her kids in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter.

© Instagram Holly recently got an early copy of Kevin the Vampire

"Nostalgia seems to be the overriding feeling right now," she said. "It feels like I'm constantly surrounded by moments that flood me with memories; from thinking about lost loved ones to watching the kids play and being reminded of when I was their age.

"Perhaps it's an age thing, or perhaps it's just the season to reminisce as life slows down for a time. Whatever the reason, I welcome the warmth this nostalgic hug brings and vow to make as many new memories as possible to fuel any future nostalgia."

© Getty The TV star and her husband Dan share three children together

The 42-year-old is a doting mother of three; 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester. Both Holly and Dan prefer to keep their kids out of the public eye, with the presenter sharing a tiny snippet into her personal life.



She previously opened up about her eldest two children's passions in an interview with HELLO!. "I'll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want," the star told us.

Holly Willoughby makes rare comments about son Harry

"Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn't believe but loves dressing up as a princess and thinks, 'Why wear one hairclip when I could wear all the hairclips I own in my hair?' She loves anything multi-coloured and with sparkles in it."