Phoebe Waller-Bridge debuts glittering diamond ring at brother's wedding to Downton Abbey bride

The Fleabag star stood out amongst the guests in a fabulous coral suit

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge looked bold and beautiful in a coral three-piece suit to watch her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge tie the knot with his Downton Abbey bride, Michelle Dockery on Saturday.

The newlyweds tied the knot at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London, surrounded by close friends and a fleet of celebrity guests including Lily James and Michelle's Downton Abbey co-stars Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

Looking effortlessly elegant, Phoebe elevated her wedding guest ensemble with a wide-brimmed boater hat perched on her brunette locks.

© SplashNews.com Phoebe was all smiles in a vibrant coral suit to attend her brother's wedding

The screenwriter added a black neck tie and slipped into pointed-toe heels to complete her candy pink look.

The Indiana Jones actress also appeared to debut a head-turning new accessory - a sparkling, oval-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger.

© SplashNews.com Phoebe Waller-Bridge was wearing a glittering diamond ring on her left hand

Phoebe, 38, looked resplendent as she walked hand-in-hand out of the church with her partner, playwright Martin McDonagh, 53.

© SplashNews.com The TV star walked arm-in-arm with her beau, Martin McDonagh

While Phoebe prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, the actress couldn't help but gush over her relationship with the "genius" director in a recent interview.

"It's really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game," she told Vanity Fair. "I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!"

© getty Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Phoebe and Martin began dating in late 2017, having made their first public debut in October of that year. The English-Irish playwright is no stranger to the limelight as he wrote and directed the acclaimed Oscar-winning film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges.

The TV star, who prefers to keep her relationship private, has not yet confirmed news of a second engagement. HELLO! has reached out for comment.