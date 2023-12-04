Kelly Ripa throws support behind rarely-seen son Joaquin in new home photo

Live with Kelly and Mark star Kelly Ripa is famously supportive of her and Mark Consuelos' three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who have all now flown the nest. And as the holidays approach, the morning TV host showed her team spirit for her youngest child's college in a snap shared on Instagram.

Rocking a navy blue varsity jacket featuring a striped collar, yellow Nike swoosh and University of Michigan emblem, Kelly had a huge grin as she highlighted the message on her baseball cap: "Michigan Vs Everybody".

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son inspires his dad Mark Consuelos

She captioned the selfie shared to her Instagram stories simply as “Go Blue".

The hat seems to be a nod to youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, a U of M student who joined the university's wrestling team in 2021.

© Instagram / kellyripa Proud mom Kelly gave a shout out to her son Joaquin's college, the University of Michigan

Joaquin is the youngest of Kelly and Mark's three children, and was the last to leave home, moving to Michigan from New York City to attend U of M.

When her youngest child moved out, Kelly shared that the process was “really hard”. "We dropped Joaquin off at school, I gave him a hug," she recalled. "It was actually brutally painful. I said 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast,' and he didn't say anything."

Despite his skills in the world of sports, the 20-year-old athlete is actually following in his parents’ showbiz footsteps, enrolling in the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, with a focus on theater performance.

© Instagram Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos with son Joaquin, 20

Kelly called her son “a burgeoning actor” in her 2022 book Live Wire, saying he “solidified my claim that our children chose careers of unemployment for their futures."

Both Lola, 22, and Michael, 26, are also aspiring to careers in entertainment. Michael is an actor who has appeared in such projects as the Lifetime movie Let's Get Physical, while Kelly recently shared that Lola, a singer, has moved to London to pursue her dreams.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kelly Ripa on her Instagram Stories October 22, 2023 where she is posing with her daughter Lola Consuelos while on a trip to London.

Lola's famous mom even traveled to the UK with her to help her look for a new place to live, creating mother-daughter memories for a lifetime.

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly with actor son Michael, 26

"We were saying that we’ve never had just a mother-daughter trip, just the two of us, that didn’t involve like, either, work or some sporting event or being surrounded by other kids or a younger sibling or an older sibling,” said Kelly. “It was just us. We had the best time. She is so much fun.”