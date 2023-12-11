Willow Smith looks incredible in black swimwear as she sparks romance rumors with Eddie Benjamin beachside in Sydney

Willow Smith, the 23-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, recently landed in Sydney, Australia, to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Accompanying her was Eddie Benjamin, a 22-year-old Australian singer, sparking rumors of a romantic connection between the two.

Over the weekend at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Willow and Eddie seemingly confirmed their relationship as they were spotted indulging in public displays of affection.

Willow showcased her athletic physique in a chic black two-piece swimsuit, complemented by a gold necklace, while her iconic locks were styled in braids.

© MEDIA-MODE Willow Smith sparks romance rumors with love-interest Aussie singer/songwriter Eddie Benjamin, with the pair spotted in a PDA on a beach outing in Australia

Eddie, on the other hand, opted for simplicity, wearing only blue swim shorts that highlighted his toned figure.

The couple's day at the beach was not just about soaking up the sun. They took a playful dip in the ocean together, where their affectionate interactions turned more intimate as they embraced tenderly in the water.

© MEDIA-MODE Willow accompanied Eddie on his visit back home to Australia, where they both appeared at the Australian GQ Men of The Year Awards earlier this week.

Upon returning to the shore, their closeness was unmistakable as they continued to hug, solidifying the speculation about their romantic involvement.

Their time on the sand was marked by moments of closeness, with the pair seen lying down together, embracing each other in a tender manner. This public display of affection fueled rumors of their growing romance.

© Brendon Thorne Willow Smith attends the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach

In October, Willow had hinted at a close collaboration with Eddie when she shared photos of them together on Instagram.

She expressed her gratitude towards Eddie for his patience and skill in playing nearly every instrument in the studio during their sessions.

© Wendell Teodoro Eddie Benjamin attends the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards

Accompanying her post, Willow shared some behind-the-scenes footage, noting the fun they had while creating a new track together, which she anticipated would be a transcendent experience for listeners.

Eddie reciprocated the sentiment on his social media, expressing his admiration for Willow and excitement for their collaborative single.

Known for his versatility, Eddie has worked with various renowned artists, including Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, and Earth, Wind & Fire. In 2022, he toured with Justin Bieber, although the tour was halted due to Justin's health concerns.

Willow is incredibly close to her family, and has found herself making headlines with them over the past few weeks, following the release of Jada's memoir, Worthy.

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and husband Will Smith were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.