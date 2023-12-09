Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham show off wedding rings in Vegas

Calling on the Yellowstone fans - we have a confirmed wedding y'all! That's right, Ryan Bingham (who starred as loveable cowboy Walker on the hit TV show) and Hassie Harrison (who played his love interest Laramie) are in love IRL and they've got the wedding rings to prove it.

TMZ acquired video footage of Hassie, 33, showing off her bling at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas at an after-party for Ryan following his performance at the city's Virgin Hotel on Thursday.

© Instagram Hassie and Ryan are Yellowstone's hottest couple

According to the news site, the newlyweds performed a duet together at the party, singing one of Ryan's unreleased songs - and he reportedly wrote the song for her and requested that she come up on stage so they could sing it together.

The sighting comes days after Ryan, 42, first prompted rumours of a wedding after sharing a couple of photos and could be seen with a wedding band on. It's believed the pair married in early October in Hassie's hometown of Dallas. Oh, we do hope the cowboy hat stayed on for the wedding photos!

© Instagram Ryan Bingham's wedding ring can be seen in this Instagram post

It's not Ryan's first rodeo of marriage, in 2021 he filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Axster, after 12 years of marriage, and the pair have three children together.

© Jason Merritt Ryan Bingham and his former wife Anna Axster

Since April 2023, Ryan and Hassie have been in a relationship and they've been sharing loved up photos together on Instagram. When Ryan made their relationship Instagram official, he shared a shot of the two of them together kissing in front of a fire, captioning it: "More than a spark".

In the comments section there are lots of shocked reactions from fans of the show, with one writing: "I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included. In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again! I can't wait for the music that comes along with this!"

It's not yet known whether the pair will return for the series finale of Yellowstone. While we know the drama will end with season 5, fans will have to wait for months to see how the show wraps everything up.

After initial reports that Yellowstone would return with episode 9 of season 5 in the fall of 2023, Paramount Network recently shocked longtime fans with a major announcement. Due to the pause in production caused by the recent strikes, the release of Yellowstone season 5, part 2 has now been pushed to November 2024.