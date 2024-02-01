Exclusive: Tessa Virtue marries Morgan Rielly in two secret transatlantic weddings

It’s official! After months of speculation, Olympic ice dance star Tessa Virtue has confirmed to HELLO! Canada that yes, she and Toronto Maple Leafs star defenceman Morgan Rielly have tied the knot.

With so much time spent in the public eye – Tessa winning Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2018 with ice dance partner Scott Moir, and Morgan with Leafs Nation watching him closely – the couple decided to keep news of their engagement and wedding hush-hush to savour the moment for themselves.

© Richelle Hunter Photography Tessa and Morgan had two secret weddings

"You know when something is just so meaningful to you that you simultaneously want to just hold on to it and protect it so fiercely, and also shout it from the rooftops?" says Tessa.

But now, the London, Ontario-born Olympian is sharing all the details and photos from their two wedding celebrations – the first, an intimate ceremony at Toronto’s Noce restaurant, and the second, a gorgeous dinner at Tuscany’s Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

© Richelle Hunter Photography Tessa wore three couture wedding dresses from Jaclyn Whyte

Working together to create their perfect wedding was enjoyable, Tessa tells HELLO!. “There was no stress whatsoever, which I’m learning is rare…Doing all of that [planning] together was such a bonding process.”

Despite the small size of both events, she didn’t hold back when it came to wedding dresses, wearing not one, not two, but three couture designs from Jaclyn Whyte. And the search for the perfect gown wasn’t as easy as one would think, given her career in ice dance costumes.

© Cinzia Bruschini The Olympic ice dance champion looked ravishing in pink for her Tuscany wedding

Tessa opted for city-chic in Toronto, but went in a completely different direction in Tuscany, wearing a pink show-stopping creation, followed by a one-of-a-kind, strapless tea-length dress, covered in artwork from Jaclyn. “She had a vision and I totally trusted her.”

© Cinzia Bruschini The couple discussed their "meaningful" weddings exclusively with HELLO!

Now that the big day is behind them, there are new goals and dreams to achieve, both individually and as a married couple. Says Tessa: “I feel this immense responsibility. [Morgan] deserves someone who is at the top of their game, someone who is aiming to be the best version of themselves.

“I think there’s a desire to be the very best partners we can be for one another.”

