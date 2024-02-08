Lady Eliza Spencer just wore £380 figure-skimming bridal gown to support cousin Prince William

As Prince William made his first public comments about his wife Princess Kate and father King Charles' health, there were a few important members of the audience there to support him – Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer.

The 31-year-old twin sisters, who are William and Harry's maternal cousins, made an appearance at a fundraising gala for London's Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday night.

© Getty Lady Eliza stepped out in a white gown from Self Portrait's bridal collection

Looking as glamorous as ever, the fashionable stars – who are Charles, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife, British fashion model Victoria Aitken's daughters – stepped out in monochrome outfits from Self-Portrait that followed the theme of the glittering black and white dinner at Raffles.

While Lady Amelia opted for a £480 black rhinestone and mesh gown with a high neck and flared midi skirt, we couldn't take our eyes off Eliza's bridal gown. A bow bodice with keyhole detailing added a playful touch to the ivory figure-skimming gown, while sheer fishnet capped sleeves and embellished details around the neckline tied in with her silver sparkly heels.

© Getty Lady Amelia rocked a black frock from the same designer

Retailing for £380, the diamante-studded crepe midi dress comes in three beautiful colourways – white, black and baby blue.

However, the white version is part of Self-Portrait's wedding collection, and we could certainly see a modern bride choosing the elegant gown for her nuptials!

Eliza kept her beauty look simple to avoid detracting from her outfit. Her long blonde hair was twisted into a slick bun in the popular Y2K style, while she sported a glowing complexion, bronzed cheekbones and long black lashes.

Their appearance comes 11 months after Amelia married her long-term partner Greg Mallett at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa. The bride looked radiant in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress that took two and a half months to create. Swatched in silk rebrodé lace, it featured structured shoulders, an open back, and a two-and-a-half-metre train.

© Getty The twin sisters often wear matching dresses

Princess Diana's nieces regularly step out in twinning outfits, with some of their go-to designers including Versace and Dior. Their similar fashion sense makes sense considering they admitted to Tatler that they are "very close" and spend a lot of time together.

"We’ve always been very close. We’re very similar. We love doing the same things and share the same friends. You’re guaranteed to have a best friend there always – you can’t really compare it to anything else," said Amelia.

© Getty William's cousin were in the audience to support him as he made a speech at London's Air Ambulance Charity gala dinner

Eliza and Amelia were joined by other stars such as Tom Cruise at the white-tie bash, where Prince William discussed the King's cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales' recovery from abdominal surgery.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," he told the audience.

"It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."

