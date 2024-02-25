Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift behind for more Las Vegas Chiefs celebrations after romantic Australia visit

Travis Kelce just capped off a short but sweet getaway weekend with girlfriend Taylor Swift, a two-day visit to Sydney, Australia, where she was performing for her ongoing Eras Tour.

During his time Down Under, the star Kansas City Chiefs player enjoyed watching once again the "Exile" singer sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as well as a visit to the local zoo.

Now, as Taylor prepares for a three-day stint in Singapore, the NFL tight-end has departed Australia in favor of Las Vegas – the site of his momentous Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers – to continue to celebrate the big win with his teammates.

On Saturday, Travis, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more of Chiefs Kingdom, was spotted partying it up in Las Vegas.

Videos shared across social media see him making stops at both LAVO at the Bellagio as well as XS at the Wynn, where he had previously celebrated the Super Bowl alongside Taylor and their friends.

And while his reunion with the Grammy-winning artist may have been cut short by his trip back to Sin City, that's not to say the couple won't continue to take their love on the road.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis enjoyed the concert alongside friend Ross Travis

Prior to Travis' trip to Sydney, his dad Ed Kelce teased his son was "keen" to visit Singapore as well.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, Ed explained: "Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen."

© MIKE KirschbaumrrEIGHTELEVENMEDI The NFL star returned to the site of his previous Las Vegas celebrations with Taylor

He continued: "He said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments," noting: "He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas." Travis was in fact spotted in Las Vegas on Tuesday, playing golf at the Wynn Golf & Country Club.

Ed, further speaking about Travis' new relationship and gushing about Taylor, also told the Herald: "She's probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn't seem like it," adding: "She's so warm and so gracious."

© Getty Taylor next has concerts in Singapore and Paris

He also noted not only how much Taylor enjoys watching football, but what a good example she has set during games, saying: "I was so shocked that during the Super Bowl, my buddies and I left some rubbish near us, and when Taylor got up, she stopped and picked it all up and put it in the trash."

"I thought that spoke volumes," he said, and further shared: "This is someone with celebrity power like no other, but she comes from a good family and [I] spent time with her mother and her brother, they're good folk."

