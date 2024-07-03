Hollywood jokester Seth MacFarlane's dating history: from Amanda Bynes to this Game of Thrones star

Most notable for his work in comedy, writer and actor Seth MacFarlane has also led a reputable history in Hollywood romances. The Family Guy creator, 50, has never been married, but he is reported to have had connections with over 20 women in the industry, some full-on relationships and some just rumored flings.

Let's take a look at exactly what the funny guy has gotten up to during his 30-year tenure in Hollywood…

© Getty Images The actor and writer has kept his romantic life under wraps

1/ 4 © Getty Images Emilia Clarke Seth and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reportedly dated from 2012-2013. Three years after their assumed break-up, Emilia finally opened up about their relationship and the cons of dating someone in the public eye. In a 2016 interview with Glamour, the Khaleesi actress confessed:, "Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy,' which I didn't react well to," she explained. "That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: 'Can I get a selfie? And by the way…' Unh-unh, bro.'" SEE: Emilia Clarke accompanied by rarely-seen mom Jennifer as she meets Game of Thrones fan Prince William Emilia then confirmed her status as single at the time of the interview.

2/ 4 © Getty Images Amanda Bynes After Amanda Bynes voiced a character on Family Guy in 2008, the two allegedly struck up a romance. SEE: Amanda Bynes' transformation over the years — from Nickelodeon star to adult However, the two never went public or confirmed their status, so their relationship remains in the rumor mill.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Tamara Mowry-Housley Seth and Tamara Mowry-Housley have reportedly dated, though neither have confirmed when that was. In a 2014 interview, the late Larry King asked the Twitches actress: "Did you date my friend Seth MacFarlane? Is that true?"

Tamara was caught off guard, but she laughed and confirmed, "For a day, yes I did." She and her twin sister, Tia, who was also on the interview, shared surprise at the question. Tamara added: "It was for a day, but we were really, really good friends."

4/ 4 © Getty Images Anne Winters Seth's most recent romantic encounter involved his The Orville co-star, Anne Winters. The two had only been working together a short time before they were caught "getting cozy" in December 2021 on Winters' Instagram story. Nothing has been posted since then, and neither star has officially confirmed their relationship, however.

Anne is not the first co-star Seth has reportedly gotten cozy with, as reports circulated of a relationship between him and his season one co-star Halston Sage, a woman 20 years his junior.

Seth has allegedly been linked with other women in the industry, including Kate Todd, Trisha Cummings, Christa Campbell, Jessica Barth, and Kaylee DeFer, according to Who's Dated Who. However, the comedian's dating life still remains largely private.