Vicky McClure shares rare wedding photo with husband Jonny as they mark special milestone

Congratulations are in order for Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.



To mark the special occasion, the actress, 41, uploaded a carousel of romantic snapshots to Instagram including a never-before-seen picture from their wedding day.

Vicky looked every inch the beautiful bride in her off-the-shoulder silk dress crafted by luxury designer, Kate Halfpenny. She could be seen wrapping a loving arm around her hubby as the pair posed on a decadent stone staircase.

Jonny, meanwhile, looked dapper in his navy suit, crisp white shirt and duck egg blue tie. Elsewhere, Vicky took a trip down memory lane and included a joyous throwback snap, in addition to a more recent picture of the pair flashing their sparkling wedding rings.

© Instagram The pair tied the knot in August 2023

Alongside her post, the Trigger Point star wrote: "Happy 1st Anniversary to us @jonathanowen71. I loved our day so much, and every day with you more!"

The star's fans and friends raced to compliment the loved-up duo, with one writing: "Oh you guyyyyys! Happy anniversary," while a second noted: "Happy Anniversary to you both! Have a lovely day celebrating," and a third chimed in: "Happy Anniversary. That 12 months has gone so fast."

The couple had been in a relationship for eight years before they got engaged on Christmas Day "over a cup of tea" in 2017. Speaking to the Nottingham Post about Jonny's casual proposal, Vicky said: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am."

Their big day, meanwhile, took place on 11 August last year, with the pair tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Nottingham.

© Getty Images Vicky and Jonny got engaged in 2017

For their reception, Vicky and Jonny performed their first dance alongside Your Dementia Choir - a charity for which Vicky is the founder and patron. At the time, she shared: "What an honour it was to have you all there!!! The most special and beautiful moment."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Vicky McClure looks spellbinding for first dance with husband Jonathan Owen

It's been a busy period for Vicky who recently led another psychological thriller on Paramount+. Fronting Insomnia, a six-part series based on Sarah Pinborough's bestselling novel, the actress appeared as Emma Averill – a successful career woman who thinks she might be losing her mind.

© Getty Images Vicky McClure arriving for the National Television Awards 2023

Beyond this, she's also set to star in Kenneth Branagh's psychological thriller, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde. Helmed by Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Vicky will also act alongside Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Karla Crome, Aiysha Hart and Gemma Whelan.