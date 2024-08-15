Faye Harris' sentimental wedding moment with father-in-law Ronnie Wood caught on camera

Tyrone Wood and Faye Harris selected 180 guests to celebrate with them at their second wedding in Ireland, bringing together their famous family members such as Iron Maiden star Steve Harris and Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.

Several photos shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine showed the bride sharing special moments with her new father-in-law at the ceremony and the wedding breakfast. In the first one, they prepared to embrace following the outdoor ceremony.

© The Curries The Rolling Stones star was pictured hugging his new daughter-in-law following the outdoor ceremony

Later that day, Faye held hands with Ronnie at the top table, surrounded by white flowers. They appeared to be engrossed in conversation, with Ronnie likely welcoming her into the family.

© The Curries



Ronnie later told HELLO!: "It was a fabulous day – fantastic and lovely. It was the melding of two families and the joining together of two music dynasties. There was a genuine bond with so many nice people."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Faye Harris and Tyrone Wood's stunning Irish wedding

Father-of-the-bride Steve similarly described the ceremony as "very down-to-earth" and added: "They are a lovely family. Faye looks really in love; she’s really beaming and is very happy."

While Faye did not divulge any information about her private conversations with Ronnie, she did recall a memorable moment with her father as he prepared to walk her down the aisle.

© The Curries Faye admitted she shared a special moment with her dad Steve Harris before they walked down the aisle

"I had this little moment with my dad as we prepared to walk in," said Faye, who looked resplendent in a silky dress by Elizabeth Fillmore, with an embellished sheer overlay. "He tucked my veil in his arm because it got so windy and he was like: 'Yeah, go on, I got you.'"

Family tributes

© Instagram Faye showed off her diamond engagement ring

The couple met on celebrity dating app Raya and went on their first date in September 2022 at a pub in north London.

Things turned serious very quickly, and despite the fact that Tyrone had hinted to Faye that he wasn't sure about marriage, they had begun discussing starting a family.

He changed his mind about walking down the aisle when her sister Lauren got married in Bordeaux in September 2023. After breaking the news to her mother on the dancefloor, Tyrone popped the question with a diamond ring from his mother Jo.

He got down on one knee under an oak tree at Ronnie's Irish home Sandymount House that had been in the garden since he was six.

© The Curries The couple were given Jo and Ronnie's wedding rings to melt down



"Dad used to live here, I grew up here and it’s always held a special place in my heart," the groom said. The pair returned to the family home for their second wedding, which took place just days after their civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Tyrone and Faye exchanged wedding rings passed down from his parents. "As soon as I told my mum I wanted to marry Faye, she was like: 'Please, take my ring – I want to keep it going,'" Tyrone recalled.

"It was a lovely gesture, so I took it to my dear friends Stephen and Assia Webster. They melted it down and we remade it into a modern classic. It got a new lease of life and it’s part of the family."

READ: Rock heiress Faye Harris stuns in denim hotpants for hen party ahead of wedding to Ronnie Wood's son

To read the full article and see the complete wedding album, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Hair: Ashley Marie Melamed of The Woodbridge Salon; Carly Lazarus-Dittrich

Makeup: Gemma Whitbread-Minihane;Shauna Taggart;Carrie Marley

Photography: The Curries



Videography: Butler Film & Photography

Florist: Nikki Tibbles, founder of Wild at Heart

Wedding planner: Tara Fay Events