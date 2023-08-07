Kamala Harris is a vision in gold on date night with husband Doug as couple head to Beyonce concert

The Vice president is known for her stylish statements

Vice President Kamala Harris, 48, and her husband Doug Emhoff, 58, made heads turn during their recent date night, adding a touch of glamour and style to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert held at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

As shared by Kamala on her social media profiles on Sunday, she looked radiant in a gold sequined shirt by designer LaQuan Smith. She completed the chic ensemble with white wide-leg trousers, gold pointy-toe shoes, and complementing jewelry.

On the other hand, Doug presented a sharp contrast in a crisp black blazer, paired with a classic white dress shirt, dark trousers, and stylish navy blue sneakers.

“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” Kamala expressed her enjoyment on both Instagram and Twitter (recently rebranded as X).

Kamala and Doug head out on a date to Beyonce's concert

Their outing drew a lot of attention from celebrities and fans alike. Among the many admirers was actress Mindy Kaling, who commented: “This is the best Renaissance look!! Getting inspired!!”

© Photo: Getty Images Kamala is a vision in purple

Kamala, who is no stranger to the limelight, has been making significant style statements, especially this summer. Another standout moment was during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

The vice president graced the occasion in a sophisticated white suit designed by Sergio Hudson. Interestingly, this choice of attire led to an amusing incident with Sunny Hostin, 54, co-host of The View.

Kamala is known for her stylish attire

Recalling the situation on an episode of The View, Sunny shared: “The little funny part is that I walked out in a white Sergio Hudson suit and so did the vice president.”

The coincidence could have led to an unintentional twinning moment on stage. To avoid this, Kamala’s team reached out to Sunny, suggesting a quick outfit change. "What else do you have to wear?” they inquired.

© Getty Images Doug and Kamala have been married for almost 10 years

Sunny humorously remarked about the wardrobe overlap: “When the vice president has it on, you don’t have it on.” Consequently, photos from the June 30 event depict Sunny elegantly dressed in black, juxtaposed against Kamala's pristine white outfit, complemented by classic black kitten heels.

In a lovely show of camaraderie, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, former co-president of the Recording Academy, came to Sunny's rescue. She generously loaned her a black long-sleeved dress, which Sunny confidently sported during the event.