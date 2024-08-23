Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcome new family member in surprising update

Lady Gaga has welcomed a new member to her family, and fans couldn't be more delighted.

The multi-talented superstar, 38, who recently confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky, introduced her latest addition—a charming black French Bulldog—in a heartwarming TikTok video on Wednesday.

The video, which was set to the sultry tones of her new duet with Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile, instantly captivated her followers.

In the clip, Gaga radiated her signature glamour, sporting long, raven-black hair, striking blue eyeshadow, and her iconic bright red lips.

Lady Gaga welcomes new family member

As she cradled the adorable pup in her lap, she lip-synced to the poignant lyrics, "If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you."

The video, though captionless, spoke volumes, as the sweet moment between the pop icon and her new furry friend was enough to melt even the coldest of hearts. However, the name of the new canine companion remains a mystery, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more details.

This joyful update comes three years after a harrowing incident that left Gaga and her fans shaken.

In February 2021, the world was shocked when her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was brutally attacked and shot while walking her beloved French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, on a quiet street in Hollywood. The dognapping incident occurred on Sierra Bonita Avenue, under the cover of night, and quickly made headlines around the globe.

The ordeal was nothing short of a nightmare for Gaga, who immediately offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. Miraculously, just two days later, a woman returned Koji and Gustav to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station, where they were reunited with their worried owner.

In April 2021, justice was served when five suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting and dognapping.

Among them was James Howard Jackson, who later pled no contest to charges of attempted murder with great bodily injury. As part of a plea deal, Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, bringing some closure to the horrifying event.

Ryan Fischer, Gaga’s loyal dog walker, opened up about the terrifying experience during an interview with CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King in September 2021.

Recounting the night of the attack, Fischer said, "I was scared, I was in pain. I had a feeling, when they came up [and] pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot, cause in my mind I was like, 'There's no way that I'm not going to fight for these dogs.'"

Ryan also spoke about the incredible support he received from Gaga in the aftermath of the incident.

"She’s helped me so much," he shared. "She's been a friend for me, and after I was attacked, my family was flown out, and I had trauma therapists flown to me. I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me, and security was around me." Gaga's dedication to those she loves—both human and canine—shone through in her unwavering care for Fischer during his recovery.

The addition of this new pup marks a fresh chapter for Gaga, who continues to move forward with grace and resilience.

Just a month ago, the Born This Way singer shared another piece of exciting news with her fans—she is engaged to her long-time partner, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael.

The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private, have been inseparable since they first went public in 2020.