Brooke Shields' $425k giant engagement ring features 'unique design choice'

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy are one of the 1990s' longest-standing Hollywood couples with a marriage lasting 24 years.

The Mother of the Bride star met her beau on the Warner Bros lot in 1999 and by August 2000, the film director was down on one knee while on vacation in Mexico, diamond ring in hand.

© Getty Brooke and Chris met in 1999 before marrying in 2001

And an incredible diamond ring it was – a piece of jewellery which has continued to be a symbol of their enduring love. Join HELLO! in getting all the details on Brooke's huge sparkler from Jessica Flinn Jewellery's senior designer, Emma Fathers.

A statement piece

Brooke's ring certainly catches your eye when she wears it on the red carpet and there's a reason why. "The ring features a stunning antique-style cushion cut diamond at its centre. The diamond appears to be of exceptional quality and clarity, and could even fall within the VVS (Very, Very Slightly Included) to IF (Internally Flawless) range of diamond clarity, meaning it's no doubt an expensive piece!," Emma explains.

© Getty Brooke Shields's ring is a showstopper

"We would estimate that the central diamond is approximately four carats in weight, making it a fairly sizable stone which creates a luxurious statement without overpowering the hand."

A special diamond

The quality of the diamond is elevated by its stunning cut. The jewellery designer tells us: "The cushion cut diamond, also known as the ‘pillow cut’, has soft, rounded edges which creates an antique feel and classic appearance whilst its detailed facets produce a strong, brilliant sparkle, perfect for a star like Brooke!"

© Getty Brooke's ring features a cushion cut diamond

Emma says its rich symbolism adds a deeper level to the eye-catching jewel: "Synonymous with royalty and tradition, the cushion cut is the perfect symbol of grace, elegance, and a love that stands the test of time."

© Getty It's synonymous with royalty and tradition

She adds: "It’s not just the gemstone’s cut that symbolises love everlasting; the diamond itself is the world's most popular gemstone for engagement rings, not only for its beauty but also for its strength and durability, representing the strong bond that a married couple shares.

Finishing touches

Though the band of an engagement ring tends to take a back seat, in this case it only adds to the beauty of the actress' ring.

"The stunning diamond is encapsulated by a halo of white diamonds, and is set on a sparkling platinum pavé band. The ring features a unique design choice, where the band is attached to the diamond setting by an almost buckle-like shoulder design, adding an Art Deco touch to the antique inspired ring," Emma says.

© Getty Brooke Shields at ESPN's 10th Annual Espy Awards at the Kodak Theatre

"This exceptional design choice makes Brooke's ring stand out from the typical diamond halo engagement rings, adding a personal touch that reflects her style and personality."

The diamond-encrusted ring is also set in bright white platinum, which Emma confirms is one of the most luxurious metals in the world. She explains: "Platinum's glistening metallic sheen only enhances the sparkle of the white diamonds, making them shine even brighter.

© Getty Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have been married for 24 years

"The cool glow of diamonds paired with platinum creates a timeless combination, and Brooke’s ring is the perfect example of how beautifully these two materials complement each other."

A timeless classic

Though the star's ring is over 20 years old, according to the jewellery expert, the style has seen a rise in popularity in recent times.

© Getty Brooke and Chris now share two daughters

She tells us: "There has been a resurgence of antique-inspired engagement rings in recent years, with a strong renaissance of Art Deco styles in particular.

© Getty Brooke's ring features an Art Deco design

"Art Deco engagement rings are loved for their bold geometric designs, intricate metalwork and use of platinum for a sophisticated and timeless look, and Brooke’s ring certainly fits the bill," she adds.

A pretty price tag

There are numerous aspects which contribute to the value of the ring Chris chose for his love – from its unique design and stunning central diamond to the pavé band and luxurious platinum setting.

© Getty It is a gorgeous piece set in platinum

Emma estimates the ring to be worth between $389,000 and $426,000 (£320,000-£350,000) – "a perfect match for Brooke Shields' elegance and refined taste", she says.