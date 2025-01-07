Pamela Anderson reveals the surprising superstar she thought she would marry: 'Really disappointed'

Pamela Anderson has revealed a surprising childhood fantasy that left her "really disappointed." The Baywatch icon admitted that she once believed she would marry Michael Jackson, only to be let down when they finally met.

Speaking to W Magazine, Pamela, 57, shared that she had been infatuated with the King of Pop from a young age, convinced that their paths would eventually lead to romance.

"Michael Jackson. I thought he would want to marry me," she said. "Then I met him, and he didn’t ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed."

Michael, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, was one of the most famous figures in music history, and for Pamela, he was the ultimate dream.

But despite the early heartache, her life has been filled with whirlwind romances, six marriages, unexpected turns, and now, a career resurgence that even she didn’t see coming.

She admitted that for much of her time in the spotlight, she has felt underestimated. "I feel like this is just the beginning," she said. "I have a lot more to give. I'm capable of much more than I ever believed I could do in my past."

That self-discovery has come at a time when Pamela is being recognized for something she never expected—her acting. This week, she received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for The Last Showgirl, a film that has been hailed as the best work of her career. It was an emotional moment for the star, who has spent decades trying to prove she’s more than a pop culture pin-up.

She lost out to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, but just hearing her name among the nominees was enough to bring her to tears. "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl family, my family, and my hardworking companions on this interesting journey," she said. "It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities—we are not all so lucky."

Pamela stars as Shelly, a showgirl who has spent decades dazzling in Las Vegas but is suddenly forced to figure out her next move when the curtain closes for good. The role resonated deeply with her. When she first read the script, she had an overwhelming sense that this was the moment she had been waiting for.

"I've never read a script that I responded to like that before—no one was sending me anything like this,” she said. “I read it, and I thought, I have to do this. It's life or death. It's really important."

The film, which premiered in September, was a deeply personal project. She poured herself into the character, drawing from her own experiences of being typecast and underestimated. "Having a beautiful, messy life is something incredible to draw from," she reflected. "Sometimes I’ll look back on my life and think, I could have done this differently, but you need the life experience to be able to look back and say those things."