David Schwimmer admits he once served Rod Stewart divorce papers

David Schwimmer has revealed the awkward encounter he had with Sir Rod Stewart when he was 18.

The Friends alum, 58, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and admitted that he served the singer divorce papers during his short-lived career as a process server.

"One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work and my mom said you can be a process server for me," David recalled.

"My mom was a divorce lawyer, and so I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers," he explained.

Though David didn't confirm which divorce it was for, the British singer split from his first wife Alana Stewart in 1984 – the same year David would have been 18 – after a five-year marriage.

David joked that he felt like James Bond doing the job at the age of 18. "Because you get a tip, you're tipped off as to where they might be," he said.

"Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since – but I served Rod Stewart," he added. "I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows."

Stephen quipped: "He knows now. Change your locks, man. He's vengeful. You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you."

After his divorce from Alana, Rod went on to marry model Rachel Hunter in 1990, before finalising their divorce in 2006.

The veteran rocker – who turned 80 in January – married his current wife Penny Lancaster in 2007 in Portofino, Italy in front of 100 family and friends on the grounds of a medieval monastery.

"I wanted our wedding to be such a private, special moment for everybody – a journey for all, not just our day," Penny told HELLO! in 2007.

A decade later, the couple renewed their vows under an ancient beech tree in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home in front of around 100 guests.

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl," Rod told HELLO! in 2017. "Love means many things to many people but to me, it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible.

"It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."

Penny added: "Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important.

"This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you'll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together."

She continued: "On our wedding day ten years ago, everything was a blur apart from Rod and I. We were in a little bubble and all I could see was him. This time I was very present. I could look around at all the people we love and cherish and hold onto that moment."