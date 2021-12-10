Cynthia Nixon's beautifully bohemian NY home with wife Christine Marinoni revealed

While Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes' Manhattan apartment in Sex and the City is muted and minimalist, her real-life home in New York is worlds away, featuring a kaleidoscope of colour.

The actress lives with her wife Christine Marinoni, their son Max, and Cynthia's two children from a previous relationship with Danny Mozes; Samuel and Charles.

The apartment cost the couple $3.25 million back in 2012, and it has been reported by the NY Post that Cynthia's home is located on the third floor of the building, overlooking Elizabeth Street.

Fans have been able to see glimpses of the bohemian-style space via the star's Instagram feed, and it looks oh-so cosy.

The star has a low-key kitchen in her apartment

For the Golden Globes, Cynthia joined in the frivolities from home, revealing more of her private living quarters than ever before. The star has a white kitchen with wooden floors and there is a space for hanging pots and pans contrasted by a basketball hoop!

The kitchen benefits from a breakfast bar with white, tall chairs and the open-plan room also has a large red patterned rug, adding some real character to the area.

The family have a chic breakfast bar

The lounge follows a similar retro/boho theme with a bold orange sofa, mis-matched scatter cushions, a multi-coloured rug and an array of artwork on the wall.

There is also a large bookcase brimming with colourful reads and the windowsills are lined with plants, ornaments and photo frames.

Cynthia Nixon's lounge is a boho haven

One day, the actress revealed her dining room table which is an authentic wooden design with a rustic feel to it. Her Passover meal was elevated with beautiful crockery in varying shades and a simple pillar candle.

Cynthia has a beautiful dining room table

Obsessed with the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…? You could go and stay at Carrie Bradshaw's iconic New York apartment as it is now available to rent on Airbnb. We can see it booking up very quickly.

