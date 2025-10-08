Meet Sara Bareilles' actor husband, after singer finally marries longtime boyfriend

Sara Bareilles married her longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett on Saturday, October 4. The Girls5Eva actress shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, writing: "We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful." Sara, 45, started dating Joe, 43, in 2016 after working together on the musical Waitress. The couple got engaged in 2023 and finally tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony.

Sara and Joe are both actors, having starred in television, film, and theatre. The two regularly share snippets of their life together, with Sara writing to Instagram that Joe "is the definition of true love." The couple was celebrated by their famous friends, with Sara's co-star Busy Philipps commenting on Sara's post about her wedding: "It was perfect just like both of you." Fellow musician John Legend wrote on the post: "Congratulations!" along with four heart emojis.

To celebrate the happy couple, let's get to know the groom, Joe Tippett, a bit better.

1/ 5 © Apple TV+ Like Sara, Joe is an actor Joe has starred in several television series, including the 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. A year later, he appeared in the musical movie Spirited with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Joe currently stars in The Morning Show as Hal Jackson, Bradley Jackson's estranged brother.

2/ 5 © Instagram He played football in high school Joe is both a theater nerd and a sports jock. He grew up in Damascus, Maryland and played football as a high school student. "I could've gone to college on an athletic scholarship, but I'd started dabbling in theatre and became interested in that," he told StageBuddy in March 2017.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Joe loves theater Broadway introduced the actor to his wife! Joe appeared in the musical Waitress several times as Earl Hunterson in the American Repertory Theater production and the Broadway production. In 2021, when the show returned for a limited time, he reprised his role alongside Sara.

4/ 5 © Instagram Joe proposed to Sara with a unique ring In January 2023, the couple got engaged while on a trip to Mexico City. "We had been talking about [getting engaged] for quite some time, so it wasn't a surprise or anything. But…she was having a bad day," Tippett recalled to People. "We had been looking for the perfect ring and couldn't find it. And I was like, 'I just want to do it!'" Joe continued: "So we found this cheap little ring in a market that we both love, and we were like, 'That's the thing for now!'" The ring they bought at a market is simple, gold, and embellished with a feather. "I love it. It's just – it's sweet," Sara told People.