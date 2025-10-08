Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Sara Bareilles' actor husband, after singer finally marries longtime boyfriend
The 'Love Song' singer, Sara Bareilles, married her longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, October 4.

Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Sara Bareilles married her longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett on Saturday, October 4. The Girls5Eva actress shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, writing: "We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful." Sara, 45, started dating Joe, 43, in 2016 after working together on the musical Waitress. The couple got engaged in 2023 and finally tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony.

Sara and Joe are both actors, having starred in television, film, and theatre. The two regularly share snippets of their life together, with Sara writing to Instagram that Joe "is the definition of true love." The couple was celebrated by their famous friends, with Sara's co-star Busy Philipps commenting on Sara's post about her wedding: "It was perfect just like both of you." Fellow musician John Legend wrote on the post: "Congratulations!" along with four heart emojis.

To celebrate the happy couple, let's get to know the groom, Joe Tippett, a bit better.

1/5

Joe Tippett in The Morning Show© Apple TV+

Like Sara, Joe is an actor

Joe has starred in several television series, including the 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. A year later, he appeared in the musical movie Spirited with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Joe currently stars in The Morning Show as Hal Jackson, Bradley Jackson's estranged brother.

2/5

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett on their wedding day© Instagram

He played football in high school

Joe is both a theater nerd and a sports jock. He grew up in Damascus, Maryland and played football as a high school student. "I could've gone to college on an athletic scholarship, but I'd started dabbling in theatre and became interested in that," he told StageBuddy in March 2017.

3/5

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett from the cast of "Waitress"© Getty Images

Joe loves theater

Broadway introduced the actor to his wife! Joe appeared in the musical Waitress several times as Earl Hunterson in the American Repertory Theater production and the Broadway production. In 2021, when the show returned for a limited time, he reprised his role alongside Sara.

4/5

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett after they got engaged© Instagram

Joe proposed to Sara with a unique ring

In January 2023, the couple got engaged while on a trip to Mexico City. "We had been talking about [getting engaged] for quite some time, so it wasn't a surprise or anything. But…she was having a bad day," Tippett recalled to People. "We had been looking for the perfect ring and couldn't find it. And I was like, 'I just want to do it!'" 

Joe continued: "So we found this cheap little ring in a market that we both love, and we were like, 'That's the thing for now!'" The ring they bought at a market is simple, gold, and embellished with a feather. "I love it. It's just – it's sweet," Sara told People.

5/5

Sara Bareilles and her dog Louie on her wedding day© Instagram

He and Sara are dog parents to Louie

The couple adopted a dog named Louie in February 2022. Several months later, Sara wrote to Facebook: "Thank you @joetipps for pushing us to welcome this little teacher in, and then for leaving me to take care of him for months on end by myself because he legit loves me more now anyway which is all I ever wanted." Louie even had a special part of their wedding, walking down the aisle just before Sara.

