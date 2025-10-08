Meet Sara Bareilles' actor husband, after singer finally marries longtime boyfriend

Sara and Joe are both actors, having starred in television, film, and theatre. The two regularly share snippets of their life together, with Sara writing to Instagram that Joe "is the definition of true love." The couple was celebrated by their famous friends, with Sara's co-star Busy Philipps commenting on Sara's post about her wedding: "It was perfect just like both of you." Fellow musician John Legend wrote on the post: "Congratulations!" along with four heart emojis.
To celebrate the happy couple, let's get to know the groom, Joe Tippett, a bit better.
Joe is both a theater nerd and a sports jock. He grew up in Damascus, Maryland and played football as a high school student. "I could've gone to college on an athletic scholarship, but I'd started dabbling in theatre and became interested in that," he told StageBuddy in March 2017.
Joe loves theater
Broadway introduced the actor to his wife! Joe appeared in the musical Waitress several times as Earl Hunterson in the American Repertory Theater production and the Broadway production. In 2021, when the show returned for a limited time, he reprised his role alongside Sara.
Joe proposed to Sara with a unique ring
In January 2023, the couple got engaged while on a trip to Mexico City. "We had been talking about [getting engaged] for quite some time, so it wasn't a surprise or anything. But…she was having a bad day," Tippett recalled to People. "We had been looking for the perfect ring and couldn't find it. And I was like, 'I just want to do it!'"
The couple adopted a dog named Louie in February 2022. Several months later, Sara wrote to Facebook: "Thank you @joetipps for pushing us to welcome this little teacher in, and then for leaving me to take care of him for months on end by myself because he legit loves me more now anyway which is all I ever wanted." Louie even had a special part of their wedding, walking down the aisle just before Sara.