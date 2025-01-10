Ben Fogle's wife Marina modelled waist-defining bridal gown following unconventional rope proposal

Once each year, Ben Fogle, 51, shares an insight into his marriage with Marina to mark their anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 after meeting while walking their dogs in Hyde Park, and they now share children Ludo and Iona.

While Ben has rarely shared photos of their wedding day – aside from a handful that show off Marina's beautiful bridal gown – he has opened up about his unconventional proposal and his wedding ring mishap. Take a look…

Ben and Marina's wedding

Throwback photos show the pair walking hand in hand up a cobbled street surrounded by white buildings that belong in Greece.

The Animal Park star cut a dapper figure in a grey tailcoat, a cream waistcoat and a pale blue tie while his wife looked elegant in a V-neck wedding dress. Marina's gown featured a fitted waist that emphasised her figure and a flowing skirt that finished above her pointed-toe heels.

Beauty-wise, her long blonde hair had been pulled away from her face in a half updo while her dewy makeup glowed in the bright sunshine.

In one gushing caption shared in 2018, New Lives in the Wild star Ben wrote: "Happy 12th Wedding anniversary to my long patient wife, Marina who holds the family together during my frequent journeys away. My best friend, my wife and the most amazing mummy."

Ben's unconventional proposal

To mark 15 years of marriage, Ben shared details about his low-key proposal, which included a very unexpected engagement ring.

Next to close-up photos of himself hugging a makeup-free Marina, he explained: "I proposed the day after rowing 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean."

His then-fiancée sported a small rope tied around her ring finger instead of a traditional band or diamond.

"I didn’t have a ring so I made one from some rope on the rowing boat. That ‘ropey’ ring has symbolised a life of adventures together.

"We have basked in the sunshine, danced in the rain and endured the storms together. I love you Marina," he added.

Ben's wedding ring

The pair eventually swapped the rope ring for something more long-lasting – or so they were meant to be until Ben lost his!

Following 17 years of marriage, Ben revealed why he wears his wedding ring around his neck.

"This is my second wedding ring. I lost my first ring on the day of our wedding. It fell off while we were swimming in a lake. Eventually we got another. This time I decided to wear it on a cord around my neck," the Lost Worlds star wrote, adding that it is joined by a little Brazilian icon from his friend Jacqui which he also temporarily lost while climbing Everest.

"The ring, our ring, I suppose is a little like our relationship, sometimes we get a little lost, but with work and the help of friends, it endures and grows stronger.

"Maybe I will lose or misplace it again, but then, I don’t need a ring to prove my love to Marina. We just need our hearts," Ben concluded.

