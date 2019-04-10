﻿
10 of the shortest celebrity marriages from Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian

They may have promised to stay together "until death do us part", but these celebrities had a change of heart within days – or even hours – of saying "I do". After Nicolas Cage recently filed for an annulment following four days of marriage to Erika Koike, we've taken a look back at some of the other shortest celebrity marriages, and the actor has history, as his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 lasted just 108 days.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after a night of partying in Las Vegas. The marriage was over as quickly as it began, having been annulled 55 hours later.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Actor Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas on 23 March, but only four days later he applied for an annulment. The couple had reportedly been dating for almost a year before tying the knot, but were spotted arguing in a hotel within hours of their nuptials.

Cher and Greg Allman: 9 days

Las Vegas weddings don't seem to bode well for a happy ever after; Cher and Greg Allman split just nine days after their wedding at a chapel in the city in 1975, with the singer blaming her new husband's addiction issues.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

Carmen and Dennis also have a night out in Vegas to thank for their shotgun wedding in 1998, which ended just nine days later when they filed for an annulment, suggesting they may have been too intoxicated at the time to make a rational decision.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 days

Who can forget Drew Barrymore's month-long marriage in 1994? Just 19 at the time, the free-spirited actress married Jeremy Thomas, a bar owner who she had known for just six weeks, but filed for divorce 39 days later.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 60 days

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from Rick Salomon, just 60 days after their shotgun wedding in Las Vegas in October 2007.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 days

It may not be the shortest celebrity marriage in history, but Kim Kardashian's brief stint as Kris Humphries' wife is definitely one of the most famous, with the reality TV star calling time on their marriage just 72 days after the lavish and star-studded affair.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 days

Prior to her current marriage to James Rothschild, Paris Hilton's sister Nicky married former boyfriend Todd Andrew Meister in Las Vegas in August 2004. However, their marriage didn't last long and was annulled in November that year.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 128 days

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger surprised fans when she married country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, after just four months of dating. The Oscar winner had an annulment four months later, giving "fraud" as the reason for the split.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 218 days

Jennifer Lopez will surely be hoping her forthcoming nuptials to Alex Rodriguez will be more successful than her marriage to Cris Judd, one of her dancers who she married in September 2001, before announcing their split less than a year later in June 2002.

