10 of the shortest celebrity marriages from Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian

They may have promised to stay together "until death do us part", but these celebrities had a change of heart within days – or even hours – of saying "I do". After Nicolas Cage recently filed for an annulment following four days of marriage to Erika Koike, we've taken a look back at some of the other shortest celebrity marriages, and the actor has history, as his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 lasted just 108 days.
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours
Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after a night of partying in Las Vegas. The marriage was over as quickly as it began, having been annulled 55 hours later.