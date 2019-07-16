﻿
The best destinations in Europe for hen weekends

...
From a night out in Manchester to hitting a pool party in Marbella, whatever your style and budget, you're spoiled for choice when planning a hen party in Europe. Give the bride-to-be a send-off to remember with our roundup of ten of the best destinations in Europe for hen weekends…

Prague

The Czech Republic capital city has so much to offer hen parties, including culture and clubbing, making it high on the list of suitable destinations in Europe. You could spend your days exploring the picturesque landscape and architecture, and enjoy Prague's exciting nightlife after dark. Better still, affordable flights from the UK and cheap food and drink mean it's more budget-friendly than other European hotspots.

Barcelona

Enjoy sun, sea, and sangria on a hen weekend in Barcelona! Offering the best of both worlds thanks to its coastal location, this lively city suits groups who want a relaxing beach break or wild nights out, and has long been a hit with hen parties.

London

With so much to see and do, you could never get bored on a hen weekend in London. Whether the bride wants a chilled out spa experience, a weekend of partying or unique entertainment, you'll find it all and then some. Get inspiration with our roundup of the 22 best hen party activities in London.

Budapest

Great value for money with a never-ending list of hen party-friendly activities, Budapest has something for everyone. Spas and thermal baths are a great way to relax by day, while the outdoor clubs and quirky cocktail bars will keep you dancing until dawn.

Cardiff

You won't be disappointed with a hen weekend in Cardiff. The Welsh capital has lots of fun activities, bars, restaurants and nightlife to keep groups entertained, but has a friendly, small town feel that will make you feel right at home.

Hvar

It may be a little trickier to get to than other European hen party destinations, but Hvar is well worth the effort. The stunning Croatian island boasts great weather, crystal blue sea and a whole host of outdoor activities for adventurous types including sailing and speedboat trips.

Ibiza

If you're looking to host a hen party abroad, chances are you'll have already considered Ibiza. While it's known for its lively club scene around San Antonio Bay, the White Isle is also a good spot to consider for a more laidback hen weekend, with health retreats, boat trips and relaxing on the beach among the other activities on offer.

Madrid

This cosmopolitan city is the perfect place to go to experience Spanish culture. Art-lovers won't be able to miss out on a visit to Madrid's famous museums – Prado, Reina Sofis and Thyssen-Bornemisza – while foodies will love the traditional Spanish tapas and wine. And if you're after a party atmosphere, you won't be disappointed by the buzzing nightlife on offer either.

Manchester

Manchester is one of the most popular hen party destinations in the UK, and for good reason. Easy to get to and explore, the city has a rich array of bars, restaurants and experiences to keep hen party groups entertained, as well as nightlife in all quarters of the city to suit all different tastes.

Marbella

The only way is Marbs for hen parties who want to get glammed up and enjoy a luxurious getaway. A popular holiday hotspot with celebrities including Eva Longoria, Marbella is the place to go for beach bars like Nikki Beach and Sala Beach, as well as a glamorous nightlife.

