From a night out in Manchester to hitting a pool party in Marbella, whatever your style and budget, you're spoiled for choice when planning a hen party in Europe. Give the bride-to-be a send-off to remember with our roundup of ten of the best destinations in Europe for hen weekends…
Prague
The Czech Republic capital city has so much to offer hen parties, including culture and clubbing, making it high on the list of suitable destinations in Europe. You could spend your days exploring the picturesque landscape and architecture, and enjoy Prague's exciting nightlife after dark. Better still, affordable flights from the UK and cheap food and drink mean it's more budget-friendly than other European hotspots.
