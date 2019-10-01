They're no strangers to on-screen relationship drama, but thankfully things are a lot better in the personal lives of these Emmerdale stars away from the soap. Michelle Hardwick married Kate Brooks, one of the show's producers, in September 2019, while co-star couple Mark Jordon and Laura Norton are currently planning their wedding after getting engaged in 2018. Get nostalgic with a look back at the romantic wedding photos and engagement announcements from the Emmerdale cast…
Kelvin Fletcher
Former Emmerdale actor and Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher married his childhood sweetheart Liz Marsland in London in November 2015. They said "I do" in a magical ceremony at London's One Mayfair in front of guests including Michelle Keegan, one year to the day after Kelvin proposed. The Fletchers shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, and Kelvin said it was a dream come true.
"I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," Kelvin told us, adding: "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."