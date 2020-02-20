Leap year inspiration: 6 female celebrities who proposed to their husband

Sheryl Sandberg and now-fiancé Tom Bernthal
On 29 February, it's Leap Day - the day that several women will flip the script and ask their boyfriends to marry them. Tradition dictates that this is the one day that women can take their marital destiny into their own hands, and though this dates back to the 5th century, less than half of the women surveyed in a 2019 study still say that they would be willing to propose to their boyfriends. Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook and founder of women’s workplace equity organisation Lean In, recently took to Instagram to argue for women taking charge, and we’re right behind her.
“There’s a conversation I keep having,” she wrote. “I meet an amazing young woman. We talk about her career and goals. She’s full of plans and energy. Then we talk about her relationship – and the vibe changes. ‘I’ve been waiting for him to propose for six months.’ ‘I’m ready for the next step but I don’t know if he is.’ ‘I don’t want to pressure him so I’m trying to be chill about it.’ ‘Hopefully I’ll be engaged soon, fingers crossed.’ Women are taking charge of their lives in every dimension except dating and marriage.”
She goes on to share that communication is key to breaking barriers and smashing the stigma associated with women taking control. “If we want to achieve equality, we have to rethink the social norms around getting involved,” she wrote. “If you feel like you can’t talk to your boyfriend about marriage, you’re either dating the wrong person or you’re not giving him enough credit for being the right person. We’ve got to get comfortable with these conversations.” True to her word, Sheryl and her now-fiancé Tom Bernthal planned their recent proposal together, and she is not alone.
Despite research showing that under 50% of women would be happy to pop the question, an older study back in 2016 revealed that only 5% of women in the couples that participated had proposed. This is a sign that times are clearly changing, and a number of female celebrities have also staged their own proposals. Here are our favourites.