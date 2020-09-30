﻿
14 Photos | Brides

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 1st wedding anniversary – look back at their big day

Mr and Mrs Bieber married for a second time on 30 September 2019

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 1st wedding anniversary – look back at their big day
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 1st wedding anniversary – look back at their big day

Chloe Best
1-Alfredo-Flores-Justin-Bieber-wedding
1/14

Congratulations to Hailey and Justin Bieber, who celebrating their first wedding anniversary! While the couple legally married in 2018, they hosted a ceremony for their closest friends and family at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019, and it was as beautiful as you would imagine.

In honour of the couple's special anniversary, take a look back at some of the best photos from their wedding, featuring celebrity guests including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith.

STORY: Hailey Bieber reveals the hidden detail on her wedding dress

Videographer Alfredo Flores shared one of the first glimpses of the bride and groom, with a black-and-white photobooth snap of himself, Justin and Hailey together with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden.

"Mr and Mrs Bieber," he captioned the photo, which showed Justin – who looked dapper in a white shirt and bow tie – planting a kiss on Jaden's head.

(Photo)

hailey-bieber-vera-wang-second-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

After wowing in a bespoke Off-White gown earlier in the day, Hailey changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for her evening reception.

The fashion designer shared a look at Hailey's ivory wedding dress on Instagram, writing: "Too cool for school. Laughing bride." The custom gown was crafted from silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

GALLERY: See the beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

Kylie-Jenner-Justin-Bieber-wedding
3/14

Kylie Jenner almost upstaged the bride in this daring gold dress, with a thigh-high split and one-shoulder neckline.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's bridal beauty squad revealed

Keep clicking for more photos...

2-Justine-Skye-Justin-Bieber-wedding-champagne
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

The couple toasted their marriage with Moet & Chandon champagne, in personalised jewel-encrusted bottles featuring "The Biebers" and their wedding date.

 

3-Justin-Bieber-wedding-gift-watch
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

Justin shared a glimpse at the special wedding gift he had bought for himself, a gold watch. "Got my self a lil wedding gift," he wrote on Instagram.

4-Hailey-Baldwin-wedding-jacket
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Hailey, meanwhile, rocked a leather jacket embellished with the word "Wife" on the back, as shared by her friend Justine Skye. The photo also gave a look at Hailey's wedding hairstyle, a fuss-free low chignon.

5-Hailey-Baldwin-Justin-Bieber-wedding-gifts
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

It appears Hailey and Justin gave their wedding guests a gift of their own – personalised T-shirts with the words "The Biebers September 30th Palmetto Bluffs, SC," printed on them. A photo of the clothing was shared on Instagram by businessman Sam Shahidi.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding

6-Dave-Grutman-photobooth-wedding
8/14

Dave Grutman posted several photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram, including a photobooth snap of himself and his wife Isabela with the bride Hailey. The collage gave a sneak peek of Hailey's wedding dress, which appears to be halterneck with open back, and she had her hair tied up.

(Photo)

7-Dave-Grutman-Hailey-Bieber-photobooth
9/14

"Congrats @haileybieber @justinbieber," Dave captioned another photo of himself and the bride striking a pose in the photobooth.

8-Kendall-Jenner-wedding-guest
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

More photos shared by the businessman showed a glimpse inside the wedding venue, and Hailey and Justin's guests, including Kendall Jenner, and Dave's wife Isabela.

9-Hailey-Justin-Bieber-wedding-guests
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

A group of wedding guests gathered in a beautiful drawing room for photos at the couple's wedding reception.

STORY: Take a peek inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's house

10-Kendall-Jenner-Justin-Bieber-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

The couple's close friend Kendall Jenner appeared to be having fun at the wedding party and shared a video of herself strutting through the hotel in her figure-hugging velvet dress.

11-Justin-Bieber-Hailey-Baldwin-wedding-guests
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Fai Khadra shared a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's evening reception, as he partied with a group including Kendall and Jaden.

12-Hailey-Baldwin-wedding-massage
14/14

The bride ended her evening with some pampering courtesy of Dr Jocelyne Miranda, who shared a photo of herself giving Hailey – who was wearing a white robe – a head massage.

 (Photo)

