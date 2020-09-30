Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 1st wedding anniversary – look back at their big day

Congratulations to Hailey and Justin Bieber, who celebrating their first wedding anniversary! While the couple legally married in 2018, they hosted a ceremony for their closest friends and family at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019, and it was as beautiful as you would imagine.
In honour of the couple's special anniversary, take a look back at some of the best photos from their wedding, featuring celebrity guests including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith.
STORY: Hailey Bieber reveals the hidden detail on her wedding dress
Videographer Alfredo Flores shared one of the first glimpses of the bride and groom, with a black-and-white photobooth snap of himself, Justin and Hailey together with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden.
"Mr and Mrs Bieber," he captioned the photo, which showed Justin – who looked dapper in a white shirt and bow tie – planting a kiss on Jaden's head.
(Photo)