17 breathtaking royal engagement rings: From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

Whether they're inherited from within the family or bespoke designs, there's no denying that royal ladies including the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie all have some stunning engagement rings. Princess Beatrice was the most recent recipient of a beautiful engagement ring after her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed during a romantic trip to Italy in September. Get a closer look at her bespoke diamond ring, and get to know more about the history behind the sparkling jewels worn by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex and more…
Princess Beatrice
Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream engagement ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. Beatrice's fiancé had firm ideas on the type of ring he wanted, Shaun revealed.
"He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond. He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me," he said. "So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."