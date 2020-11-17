15 most expensive celebrity engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Blake Lively, more

With show-stopping gestures, lavish displays and incredible engagement rings, celebrity proposals are nothing short of magical. From breathtaking custom-made designs to Victoria Beckham's collection of 14 rings, celebrity engagement rings are epic. Take a look through the gallery to see the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history…
Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost splashed out an estimated $400,000 (£321,000) on a unique engagement ring for Scarlett Johansson, when he proposed in May 2019. The ring features an 11-carat, light brown egg-shaped diamond set on a black band and is believed to have been designed by James de Givenchy, founder of jewellery label Taffin.
