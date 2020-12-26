﻿
50 most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings: Michelle Keegan, Amal Clooney and more

50 most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings: Michelle Keegan, Amal Clooney and more
50 most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings: Michelle Keegan, Amal Clooney and more

Coronavirus may have put a stop to many celebrity weddings, but sit back and take a look through some of the very best HELLO! exclusive weddings. From George and Amal Clooney to Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, join us as we reminisce about 51 beautiful weddings from the past ten years, and get excited for those still to come…

2010

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

This Morning couple Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes said 'I do' in the 19th century grand Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010 in front of guests including Footballers Wives star Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle and The Royale Family actress Sue Johnston.

For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. "When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," explained Ruth. "As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"

Eamonn was enamoured by his bride telling HELLO!: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie and Ayda married on 7 August 2010 after four years of dating. Their wedding was held in the garden of Robbie's Los Angeles home, with their eight dogs as bridesmaids and three wedding meals consisting of all of their favourites: from sushi and steak to red velvet chocolate cake - culminating in a traditional English breakfast of bacon, beans and eggs, served at 1am.

Robbie could not contain his joy when he laid eyes on his beautiful bride in her exquisite, snow-white Monique Lhuillier wedding gown with netted silk taffeta skirt and laced, beaded corset. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," he told HELLO!. "The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take. When I walked down the aisle with our dogs and heard everyone cheering it made me so emotional I'm surprised I held it together. I'm the happiest man alive."

Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole tied the knot with Zoe Hobbs on 26 June 2010, in a beautiful ceremony that was attended by his colleagues including Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly. Of seeing his stunning bride, New-Zealand born Brendan revealed: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."

"Brendan and I just kept looking at each other and grinning throughout the day," added Zoe, who looked sensational in a floor-length bespoke Peter Langner gown and veil with Tach jewellery. "Seeing Brendan there was incredible. As soon as I saw him, I just felt incredibly calm. He looked so handsome in his morning suit."

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Nicole Richie looked breath-taking in a Marchesa gown when she married Joel Madden at her father Lionel Richie's home in Los Angeles on 11 December 2010. Their lavish nuptials took place in front of 130 guests, including Gwen Stefani and Benji Madden, and included the surprise addition of an elephant for good luck. "It's been my dad's dream for his children to marry at his house. There was just so much emotion," Nicole told HELLO! about her big day.

2011

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Arguably one of the most memorable celebrity weddings of the past decade, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries married in front of 400 guests – including Eva Longoria, Mel B and Serena Williams – on 20 August 2011. Kim wowed on her wedding day wearing not one, but three, Vera Wang wedding dresses, with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney among her bridal party. However, just 72 days later Kim filed for divorce, and went on to marry Kanye West in 2014.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

On 26 March 2011, Reese Witherspoon got her happily ever after when she married Jim Toth at her secluded Californian ranch. Clad in a custom-made Monique Lhuillier blush-hued gown with a corset bodice and full A-line skirt, the bride was radiant as she exchanged vows with Jim, in front of A-list guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Kate Hudson and Renee Zellweger.

2012

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

The Saturdays singer Rochelle married JLS musician Marvin in the beautiful setting of Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace on 27 July 2012. Their star-studded wedding featured late night performances from guests including Alexandra Burke and Olly Murs, while Rochelle asked her bandmate Una Healy to give a reading during their ceremony.

Rochelle wowed in a fishtail Vera Wang gown, and Marvin couldn't get over how beautiful his bride looked. "When I looked to my left and she was there... Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning," he told HELLO!.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Jessica and Justin shared photos from their romantic Italian wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine in 2012, with the memorable photos showing the groom literally jumping for joy behind his bride, who wore a custom petal pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Justin shared how seeing Jessica in her gown for the first time was "the most beautiful thing I have ever seen," and revealed he serenaded his bride down the aisle as her wedding gift. How romantic!

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly invited HELLO! to share their Hawaiian wedding ceremony in October 2012, which took place in front of just 48 guests on the picturesque island of Hualalai. After exchanging hand-written vows, guests were treated to nine different speeches at the wedding reception. "We wanted it to be intimate and all about us and our families," Jack said. The groom, who had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis earlier that year added: "I feel like marriage will make our bond even stronger. Having Pearl and now marrying Lisa are just the best things ever. They have changed my life." Sadly, the couple split after six years of marriage in 2018.

2013:

Katherine Kelly and Ryan Clark

Former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly and her partner Ryan Clark eloped to Las Vegas in August 2013, even telling their friends and family they were simply going away on holiday. However, they later shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, and explained their decision to elope. "I love going to other people's weddings but I have never desired a big white wedding for myself and it has never been put on me as a pressure, an expectation," Katherine said, adding: "The day was everything we hoped it would be - no fuss, low key, sunshine and just us!"

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger

Complicated singer Avril Lavigne donned a black Monique Lhuilier wedding dress for her gothic-themed nuptials to Chad Kroeger in a chateau near Cannes in 2013. Nickelback frontman Chad revealed he cried when he saw his bride at the altar. "I had goosebumps from head to toe and my eyes filled with tears. It's a moment I will never forget as long as I live," he said. His wife added, "My body was overtaken by emotion. I saw him and he was so calm and happy. He had a tear coming down and he wiped it away. I felt so good walking to him. It made me feel like a complete woman." Unfortunately, the couple announced their split in 2015, after two years of marriage.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom invited HELLO! to their New York wedding, held at the grand Waldorf Astoria hotel in 2013. The couple enjoyed a week-long celebration for their nuptials, and the new Mrs Khan told HELLO! about her excitement for their future together. "I'm so happy to be with the man I love and to spend the rest of my life with him - it's a new chapter in my life," Faryal said.

Izzy and Harry Judd

McFly drummer Harry Judd and his bride Izzy had a beautiful winter wedding in Harpenden on 21 December 2012, after a seven-year relationship. Of course, Harry’s McFly bandmates played a big part in his wedding day. Not only were they among 11 ushers, they also performed during the service, playing an acoustic version of the Beach Boys song Don’t Worry Baby. Other famous faces at the couple’s nuptials included Kara and Hannah Tointon, Matt and Emma Willis, and Robbie Savage. Harry told HELLO! of their wedding day: "It was just perfection. Genuinely the best day ever. Izzy looked absolutely beautiful."

Viscount Ceawlin Thynn and Viscountess Emma Weymouth

The magnificent Longleat estate in Wiltshire served as the setting for the wedding of Ceawlin Thynn and Emma Weymouth in June 2013, which the couple shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The Viscountess, who competed on Strictly in 2019, walked down the aisle in an Angelina Colarusso dress, who the bride described as "the perfect dressmaker".

Emma added of their wedding, which took place in front of 350 guests: "I looked at the blue sky out of the window and it felt like a dream. The sun was shining, my dad looked amazing in his traditional robes, everybody I cared about was in one place and looking happy. It was a feeling I carried with me throughout the whole day."

2014

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley

Less than 12 months after his bandmate Harry's nuptials, it was Danny Jones' turn to marry his beautiful bride, Georgia Horsley. The couple tied the knot in Georgia's hometown of Malton, Yorkshire, with Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter among Danny's six best men. Meanwhile, the newlyweds enjoyed a special performance from Ellie Goulding – Dougie's girlfriend at the time – for their first dance.

"When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it," Danny told HELLO!. "My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen." His bandmate Tom Fletcher joked: "I thought Danny was going to pass out."

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Another A-list wedding followed in September 2014, when George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Venice. George chose to share his and Amal's wedding photos with HELLO!, in conjunction with People, and speaking about marrying Amal, the Ocean's 11 actor said: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great." George also spoke about the pair tying the knot in Italy, telling HELLO!: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic married Jelena Ristic in Montenegro on 10 July 2014, just days after he had won Wimbledon for the second time. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment he saw his bride – dressed in an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – Novak said Jelena took his breath away. "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak said. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment." Jelena, who was pregnant with the couple's first child at the time, said: "The wedding was everything we hoped it would be. Our family and closest friends united in a beautiful setting in celebration of our love. It was truly emotional and unforgettable for us."

2015

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared their spring wedding on 24 May 2015 exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The former Coronation Street actress stunned in a fishtail Galia Lahav wedding dress for their nuptials, and it was clear Mark was besotted with his bride. "She looked so amazing. Her wedding dress was just perfect," the groom told HELLO!. "Seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle was the best feeling ever," the new Mrs Wright added.

Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton said "I do" at One Great George Street in Westminster in July 2015. They were joined on their big day by many of their fellow Strictly stars and former contestants, including Kevin's dance partners Frankie Bridge and Susanna Reid. Kevin told HELLO! of the moment he saw his bride in her Inbal Dror wedding dress for the first time: "I've never seen anything more beautiful in my life. Karen looked absolutely stunning." The couple announced their decision to split in March 2018, but have remained on good terms and still work together on the BBC show.

Ronan Keating and Storm Uechtritz

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm said their wedding day was "one of the best days of our lives", when they married in front of 170 guests in Scotland on 17 August 2015. "I feel so honoured to call Storm my wife officially. She is my best friend, my soulmate and now my wife too," Ronan said, after pulling off the ultimate surprise for his bride, an appearance from Ed Sheeran to perform their first dance song, Thinking Out Loud.

Kelvin Fletcher and Elizabeth Marsland

Michelle Keegan was among the guests at London's One Mayfair when Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner Kelvin Fletcher married his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth Marsland in November 2015. The couple chose to share their wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and Kelvin said their big day was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the Emmerdale actor Kelvin told us, speaking of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me for ever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.

Russell Watson and Louise Harris

"Louise has taught me many things but most of all how to love. I have never been more content. It really is a fairytale ending," Russell Watson told HELLO! when he married Louise Harris in a beautiful Spanish ceremony in August 2015. Unable to resist, Russell led the singing of the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful, chosen for the ceremony because of the couple's love of animals. "Everyone was mumbling, so I raised my arms and went, 'Come on!' The next thing, we were singing the roof off. It felt fantastic. Like a real celebration," says Russell who later serenaded his new wife with the Spanish song Grenada.

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

New Year's Eve was extra special for Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson in 2015, as they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Cardiff Castle. The One Show host Alex – who wore a Sassi Holford dress – said their big day was "spectacular", telling HELLO!: "Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second. "I'd told myself not to let it pass in a blur, because it really is quite overwhelming and nerve-racking. But I really did love it, seeing all my friends' faces. And then once I held hands with Charlie, I thought, 'We're right.'"

2016

Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott

Kimberley Walsh's Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola and Cheryl were on hand to join the celebrations when she married long-term partner Justin Scott in Barbados in 2016. "This wedding, being surrounded by the people we love, has been everything we hoped it would be and so much more," an ecstatic Kimberley told HELLO!. "I would do anything to be able to turn back the clock and start it all over again. Meanwhile, Cheryl said: "It's meant the world to me to be a part of their special day and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world because nobody deserves it more."

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Baston

HELLO! was invited to the beautiful wedding celebrations of Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Baston in Mexico in 2016, where the bride wore a dress designed especially for her by her best friend Victoria Beckham. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Eva revealed: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew that Victoria would make it with love."

The actress added: "Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitfield

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitfield shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine in May 2016, which was attended by many of her co-stars including Shayne Ward and Jane Danson. The bride, who wore a stunning bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown, said the day went absolutely perfectly. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

Danny Dyer and Jo Mas

HELLO! shared in the special day that Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart on 3 September 2016, where guests included actor James Buckley, Kasabian musician Serge Pizzorno and several of his EastEnders co-stars. The famous actor, who plays popular landlord Mick Carter in much-loved soap, said he was speechless and overwhelmed when he first caught sight of his stunning bride Jo, who wore a flamenco-inspired gown, cathedral-length veil and carried a bouquet fashioned like a fan in a nod to her Spanish father. Danny said: "She has always been beautiful but she is more beautiful than I could have imagined today."

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy

England footballer Jamie Vardy married his wife Rebekah at Peckforton Hotel in Cheshire on 25 May 2016. The nuptials, covered exclusively by HELLO!, were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester city team-mates. Telling HELLO! of the moment he saw his bride, Jamie said: "Then I saw Becky coming towards me and she just looked so incredible, I felt my composure going again. I knew she'd look amazing, but it was more than I could ever have pictured."

Helen Glover and Steve Backshall

After two years of dating, Olympic rower Helen Glover married wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall in a spectacular Cornish clifftop ceremony in September 2016. Friends including Thom Evans, Judy Murray and Jake Wood were among the famous guests at the outdoor ceremony before a marquee reception that lasted until the sun came up. "It was one of the most beautiful weddings I'd ever been to," said EastEnders actor Jake, who appeared with Steve on Strictly in 2014.

David Willey and Carolynne Good

England cricketer David Willey married singer Carolynne Good in a beautiful ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine back in November 2016. Leeds-born Carolynne was supported on the day by her good friend and bridesmaid, actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who attended with her then-husband Coronation Street's Alan Halsall. Yorkshire County Cricket Club star David said he was overcome with emotion when his bride made her entrance at Adel Parish Church in Leeds in a beautiful Ellis Bridals gown. "I was blown away," he said. "I was just an emotional wreck. She looked stunning. It was the best day of my life."

Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper

Hollyoaks couple Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper shared their big day exclusively with HELLO! when they wed in New York City in 2016. Their nuptials were attended by several of their former co-stars, with the bride wearing a beautiful embellished gown to complement the "chic and bohemian" theme for the day. "It's something I'll never forget," said Emmett of their wedding. "Everyone got behind the wedding with such love that it was overwhelming at times."

2017

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Ten years after they first said 'I do', Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony at their home in Essex in 2017. Penny's beloved Cavapoo dog Bubbles was given a key role on the big day, accompanying the bride up the aisle and sitting at her feet. Penny was later pictured on the dance floor with Bubbles. "Penny is my whole world. What a girl," Rod told HELLO! in our world exclusive coverage of their special day. "Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."

Ian Waite and Drew Merriman

The Strictly Come Dancing pros were out in force for former dancer Ian Waite's wedding to Drew Merriman inside the 18th-century Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey on 22 July 2017. The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and Ian said it was "the best day of my life". Ian said: "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us." Added Drew: "Someone came up to me at the end of the night and said, 'You haven't stopped smiling all day.'"

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson

Another Hollyoaks couple tied the knot in 2017; Danny Mac and Carley Stenson wed in a magical woodland ceremony in the New Forest, which featured exclusively in HELLO!. The former Strictly Come Dancing star spoke of the moment he first caught sight of his bride. "Carley looked truly sensational and so happy," said Danny. "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

2018

Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs

Former Strictly pro Natalie Lowe got 2018 off to a fantastic start when she married her partner James Knibbs in her native Australia in January. Guests at the beautiful nuptials at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour included Ian Waite and Judy Murray, and Natalie gave her husband dance lessons in advance for a special first dance. "I was so proud of James he was SO good. I had only given him two 30-minute lessons," Natalie revealed. "I think we will definitely keep on dancing now we have danced our first dance together. It felt very fitting to have our first dance to that song. It was a bonus that it was a Viennese waltz as it's one of my favourite dances. Then, when everyone thought it was over, we broke out into a full-on Charleston to Shout by the Isley Brothers. By the time we'd finished, everyone was up on their feet with us."

Beth Tweddle and Andy Allen

Sharing her wedding album exclusively in HELLO! in June 2018, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle described the moment she said 'I do' in front of family and friends, including The One Show's Matt Baker and her former Dancing On Ice partner Daniel Whiston, who acted as master of ceremonies. "The whole thing was just magical, more so than we ever could have imagined," said Beth, who married finance director Andy Allen.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Whithurst Park in West Sussex was the picturesque setting for Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's wedding in June 2018. "The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience," Millie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life." "It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I've never been happier."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams tied the knot in June 2018 in front of a handful of immediate family. In front of their small guest list including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton, the couple exchanged vows on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate. It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret, but the couple chose to share their wedding photos in an exclusive interview with HELLO! after the big day. "It has gone down with many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to," said Spencer. "It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love."

Dylan Hartley and Joanne Tromans

England rugby union ace Dylan Hartley and his wife Joanne Tromans shared exclusive photographs from their wedding day with HELLO! magazine in July 2018. The couple married at the 14th-century All Saints Church in Cottesbrooke - the Northamptonshire village where make-up artist Jo grew up – in front of 160 guests. Among those invited were Dylan’s team mates Danny Care, Chris Ashton, Ben Foden and James Haskell, with Chloe Madeley. The couple’s two-year-old daughter Thea Rose served as flower girl. Speaking of the moment he saw his bride, 31, arrive for the first time, Dylan told HELLO!: "When I looked back and saw her big smile, my heart leapt. It was such an emotional moment. When she reached me she was shaking like a leaf. Then she grabbed my hand and squeezed it."

Ade Apitan and Linda Harrison

Ade Apitan and his bride Linda Harrison followed in the footsteps of the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana by marrying in St. Paul's Cathedral in August 2018. The MBE he earned in 2005 for services to disability sport gave him the right to wed there - although he likes to joke he slipped them a fiver. "Friends were saying: 'People like us, where we come from, don't have weddings like that.' But Linda and I are both dreamers - we set our goals high," Ade told HELLO!, adding: "We were ordinary people in an extraordinary place and you could see everyone take a breath as they looked around at the grand surroundings. It was slightly overwhelming."

Simon Webbe and Ayshen Kemal

Another celebrity wedding took place the same day in London's Corinthia Hotel, when Blue singer Simon Webbe married his fiancée Ayshen Kemal. "This is the best day of my life – and Ayshen looks more beautiful than I've ever seen her before," Simon told HELLO! just moments after the ceremony, as he and his lifestyle blogger bride, who is also a PA in the City, posed for the first time as husband and wife. "I'm so happy," said Ayshen. "I can't believe we’re married. I don't think I'll ever get tired of calling him my husband."

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier married Kate Dwyer in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal on 15 September 2018. It was an emotional ceremony that brought together not just a couple, but also two young boys who played a key role in their special day. Jeff's teenage sons and best men, Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14, proudly handed the bride and groom their wedding rings, close friends and family smiled and cried. "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life," the TV presenter, author and life coach told HELLO!. "This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and me putting rings on each other's fingers. It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family."

Candice Brown and Liam Macaulay

When The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown married tree surgeon Liam Macaulay, every ingredient imaginable went into making it the most magical of days. From her gorgeous wedding dress to their majestic wedding venue and the special surprise Candice arranged for her groom – to have bagpipers play Flowers of Scotland as she walked up the aisle. "No one knew about it," she confessed. "Liam thought it was a recording at first, then he turned around and saw them. He said he couldn’t look any more as he was struggling to hold it together." Liam added: "The moment I saw Candice with her dad and the pipers playing will stay in my mind forever. I was struggling anyway and then that just exploded. Candice completely took my breath away."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas married in a lavish three-day celebration over the first weekend of December. The couple held two ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - which saw Priyanka dress in a white custom Ralph Lauren gown for the Western ceremony, and a traditional red lehenga for the Hindu service that took place the following day. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, former Miss World Priyanka said: "I think every girl dreams of being a princess on their wedding day," adding: "When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell tied the knot at a country church in an intimate ceremony on 16 December, where guests included TV presenter Zoe Hardman and her husband, best man and rugby ace Paul Doran Jones. "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl," the 31-year-old personal trainer and health and fitness author said of her big day in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

2019

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman

Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech and US actress Jessica Blair Herman shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine in January 2019. The ceremony, at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, was attended by Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens as well as Golden Globe winner, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek. The couple also shared that wedding guests and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele stepped up to sing at the alfresco ceremony when the string quartet they had booked could not perform due to the rain. "Everyone rallied round. The weather only made the day more epic," said 37-year-old Allen of the ceremony on 5 January. Darren and Lea are such great people and great friends and they said: 'Absolutely no problem,' when we told them the situation. We grabbed a guitar and they ended up singing the music for our ceremony. So when Jessica walked up the aisle with the bridesmaids, it was to Falling Slowly, a song we both love."

Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin      

Just months after announcing their engagement, Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin married in Morocco on 8 June, in front of guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp. "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream," Fleur, who wore a jaw-dropping gown by J'Aton Couture, said. "I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Sting's mansion in Tuscany was the venue for Leona Lewis' wedding to Dennis Jauch on 27 July 2019. "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Leona exclusively told us. "It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears." Leona walked up the aisle in a full-length white gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger, teamed with Cult of Coquette shoes and a delicate white veil over her elegant up-do – one of three ensembles she wore on her big day.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Just over a year after their intimate Scottish wedding, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews said 'I do' for a second time in September, so they could celebrate with friends including Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, and Jamie Laing who officiated the ceremony. The wedding was extra-special, as their one-year-old son Theodore was also involved. "He only made a fleeting appearance," explained his mum. "He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it… So I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that." Added Spencer: "It was so great for him to be a part of his mummy and daddy getting hitched, and we will be able to show him the photos when he gets older."

2020

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke

One of our most memorable weddings has to be from Made in Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke. They decided to get married during the coronavirus pandemic and shared their stunning wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The stars tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at London's Natural History Museum with just 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley.

