17 royal engagement rings that will blow you away: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Princess Diana and more

From ethically sourced African diamonds to iconic sapphire stones, these royal ladies have some pretty impressive engagement rings on their fingers. Some special pieces have been inherited from within the family and others have had luxury bespoke rings made. From the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex through to Princess Eugenie and even the Queen – we take a look at the most amazing royal engagement rings up close.
Princess Beatrice
Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream engagement ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. Beatrice's fiancé had firm ideas on the type of ring he wanted, Shaun revealed.
"He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond. He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me," he said. "So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."