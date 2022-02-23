﻿
Rule-breaking celebs who wore white wedding guest dresses: From Victoria Beckham to the Queen

These stars threw out the rulebook

It's an unspoken rule that wedding guests do not wear white in order to avoid upstaging the bride – but some daring celebrities have chosen to ignore this fashion faux pas. 

The most recent was Victoria Beckham, who attended Edward Enninful's wedding to partner Alec Maxwell at Longleat estate in Wiltshire in a gorgeous bridal white frock. In a photo posted by Anders Christian Madsen, a fashion critic at British Vogue, the mother-of-four can be seen posing in a silky floor-length dress complete with embroidery across the top.

The Queen, Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge are also among the rule-breaking wedding guests. Take a look at their outfits…

Spice Girls star Victoria once again wore white for the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. However, the chain print of her top and skirt, and bold fuchsia heels prevented the look from appearing bridal. 

When the Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles, Her Majesty wore a yellow-cream coat dress and hat for the occasion – but this could have been because the bride wore a pale blue chiffon gown designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson. Since both Camilla and Charles had been married before, they had a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, before holding a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

And she's not the only royal! At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, Duchess Kate donned a cream Alexander McQueen silk coat and a Philip Treacy floral hat.

 

Holly Willoughby dared to break the rules at Fearne Cotton’s wedding in July 2014. The This Morning presenter, who was pregnant with her third child, Chester, added a splash of colour to her pale smock dress with an orange shawl, fuchsia clutch bag and statement heels.

Princess Diana looked gorgeous in a white A-line dress designed by Catherine Walker for her brother Charles Spencer's nuptials with his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood in 1989. To take the focus away from the bridal colour, she layered a light grey coat over the top and completed the look with a matching hat and a pearl necklace.

Beyoncé's figure-hugging white dress at her sister Solange’s wedding would have stolen the show, had the nuptials not had a white dress code.

 

Emma Roberts was a stunning bridesmaid in a cream maxi dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim when her friend Kara Smith got married. But we imagine the bride wasn't upset by her outfit choice since she likely had a hand in choosing it! 

