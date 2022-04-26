Prezola reveals the most popular wedding gifts of 2022 – and they’re more unusual than you’d think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With wedding invites flying in, one thing we wedding guests often get stuck on is what gift to buy the happy couple – or, if you’re the soon to be Mr and Mrs, what do you even add on your wedding gift list?

RELATED: The prettiest high street bridesmaid dresses

Prezola, the wedding gift list service, has revealed the top requested wedding gifts of 2022. From plant subscriptions to glamping experiences and the most in-demand kitchenware for newlyweds, we’ve got the top wedding presents to gift (or ask for) this year…

Luxury kitchenware

Signature La Creuset casserole dish, £270, Prezola

A piece of Le Creuset is a classic wedding gift, especially for chef couples or foodies. It lasts for generations to come and is handy too. Their latest colourway, Bamboo Green, is gorgeous for 2022 newlyweds.

Wine voucher

Naked Wine gift card, from £20, Prezola

Couples are adding wine products to their wedding registry’s more than ever – an increase of 135% this year so far! Naked Wines is the most added new brand to gift lists on Prezola and what better present for a newly married couple to toast their marriage with!

Love cushion

The Pillow Drop Love cushion, £65, Prezola

This vibrant, joyful rainbow cushion is a stylish addition to any new couples’ home and the Love slogan is spot on, non?

Garden fire pit

Graham & Green Large Fire Bowl, £120, Prezola

Couples at Prezola are loving the outdoors with searches for ourdoor items increasing by 200% since the start of the year. A must-have for couples that enjoy alfresco dining, this fire bowl by Graham & Green is one of the most popular gifts this year and exclusive to Prezola.

Plant gift voucher

Patch Plants Gift Voucher, £100, Prezola

The outdoor theme continues with couples requesting plants – well, gift cards for plants. Patch helps recipients discover the best plants for their space, and delivers them straight to their door.

These gift cards can be used on any item at Patch, from houseplants to outdoor plants plus gardening accessories too.

Scented oil diffuser

Neom Wellbeing Pod Mini, £50, Prezola

Couples are seeking a sense of calm in their new home, and Neom’s iconic Wellbeing Pod is now available in a mini version, designed to scent smaller spaces including the car, bathroom and home office.

Travel vouchers

Mr & Mrs Smith Stays voucher, £100, Prezola

This £100 gift voucher can be put towards any of Mr & Mrs Smith’s expertly curated hotel stays, with their pick of the best boutique and luxury hotels. It’ll keep the honeymoon vibes going for longer, that’s for sure!

REAL-LIFE CONFESSIONS: I lied about my honeymoon to get free upgrades

Designer dinnerware

Broste Copenhagen Dinnerware, from £5, Prezola

A dinnerware set is a wedding gift classic, and couples in 2022 are loving the new Broste new range launched earlier this year. The Nordic Vanilla range from Broste Copenhagen has a smooth yet non-glossy surface in a speckled look – perfect for Insta-grid content.

Cocktail subscription

Kocktail Subscription, from £87, Prezola

Who doesn’t love a cocktail? We love the idea of Kocktail’s subscription, which sends a monthly discovery box with cocktails freshly made by world-class bartenders and includes stunning garnishes for each drink. Choose from a 3, 6 or 12 month subscription to keep the wedding party going all year long.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.