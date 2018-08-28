David Beckham faces speeding charge in London The father-of-four has been accused of driving over the 40mph speed limit

David Beckham is facing a speeding charge after allegedly driving his Bentley over the limit in a 40mph zone. According to reports, the retired footballer drove at 59mph on the A40 at Paddington, west London in the afternoon of 23 January. His case is listed at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court for Tuesday; a not guilty plea was entered earlier this month on 17 August.

ITV reports that the Battersea hearing will be an administrative one which will be held behind closed doors alongside several other similar cases, with only a magistrate and a legal adviser present. His next court date is for a case management hearing before magistrates in Wimbledon on 4 September.

David pictured attending the royal wedding in May

David and his family have been holidaying in Bali, Montenegro and the US this summer but are believed to back in London. While in the capital, the sports icon has been pictured driving his Bentley Bentayga, which is worth approximately £160,000.

David and Victoria's three younger children Romeo, Cruz and Harper will be preparing to go back to school in September while their eldest son Brooklyn will start a photography internship. Brooklyn was previously enrolled at Parsons School of Design in New York but put his course on hold to return home to study.

David attends reception at Buckingham Palace:

It won't be long before father-of-four David jets off again. In October, the 43-year-old will travel to Australia where he will join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games. Last week he announced on Instagram: "I'm incredibly proud to announce I will be an Ambassador for this year's Invictus Games in Sydney. The entire Invictus Games team, led by the Duke of Sussex, has achieved remarkable things in such a short space of time, using sport as a powerful force to rehabilitate and unite and I can't wait to be part of the energy and the excellence of the Games this year."

