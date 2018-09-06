The clever way David Beckham is fighting his speeding charge His lawyer has a special nickname

David Beckham has taken wriggling out of a speeding ticket to the next level by hiring a top lawyer known by his clients as Mr Loophole. The 43-year-old football ace and recent British Vogue cover star was caught driving his Bentley Bentayga, which is worth around £160,000, at 59mph in a 40mph west London zone last month. David's lawyer is now challenging the case on a technicality and Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard yesterday that the legal notice informing David of the charge arrived too late, which makes it invalid. Nick Freeman – the Manchester-based solicitor with the curious nickname – has been brought on board to help with David’s case.

Responding to the speeding charge at a case management hearing, David’s lawyer told the court: "I'm not disputing it wasn't served. I'm saying it was served out of time. There's no issue in terms of driving or speed limit. There's no issue taken with that at all." He then argued that the notice of intended prosecution wasn’t served within the 14-day limit. Nick also confirmed that David will be pleading not guilty and made it clear that he will not be attending the trial. If the dad-of-four is found guilty, he could lose his driving license for a number of months.

This isn’t the first time Mr Loophole has helped David out of a sticky speeding situation. He represented the former England football captain back in 1999 when David received an eight-month ban for driving a Ferrari at 76mph in a 50mph zone. Nick successfully appealed against the decision by arguing that his client was being pursued by paparazzi near his home at the time in Cheshire. David will be tried later this month at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 27 September.

