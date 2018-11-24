Remember when Strictly's Ashley Roberts dated Declan Donnelly? A look at their romance The former Pussycat Dolls singer is currently linked to Giovanni Pernice

She's wowing fans with her showstopping routines on Strictly Come Dancing, while also making headlines for her reported romance with Giovanni Pernice. But back in the day, Ashley Roberts used to date Declan Donnelly. The pair were briefly linked after Ashley took part in I'm a Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here! in 2012. The former Pussycat Dolls singer finished runner-up behind Charlie Brooks.

When did Declan Donnelly and Ashley Roberts date?

It seems jungle host Dec took a shine to Ashley when she starred on the reality TV show six years ago. Dec made no secret of his crush on the blonde beauty, often joking live on air that a romance was brewing. He even said that confessing his true feelings for Ashley on national television would be a "career-ending moment". The American singer, in return, hinted that she wouldn't say no to a date.

The pair were linked after Ashley took part in I'm a Celebrity in 2012

A few months after I'm a Celebrity finished, Ashley and Dec were once again linked in March 2013. They looked very cosy at the TRIC Awards in London and Ashley finally spilled the beans on their romance, saying: "We're trying to keep it out of the public eye. We're just getting to know each other." The Don't Cha singer had also previously said: "I'd like to get to know Dec better. It would be nice to go for a drink and a chat."

While the romance rumours soon fizzled out, Ashley remained friends with Dec and his co-presenter Ant, hosting the Ant vs Dec segment on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway from 2013 to 2016. She also insisted: "I know everyone was hoping we were together, but he is just a friend. I love both those boys so much. We have so much fun together."

Dec married his manager Ali in 2015

Who is Declan Donnelly's wife?

Dec, who has also dated Sky Sports reporter Georgie Thompson, found love with his manager Ali Astall. The pair went out for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014. The couple tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony in Dec's hometown of Newcastle in August 2015, with Ashley in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Isla Elizabeth in September 2018.

Who is Ashley Roberts dating?

The singer has laughed off all sorts of speculation about her love life, from rumours that she was dating Mark Wright and even getting close to Prince Harry. The latest reports have claimed that Ashley, 37, has been enjoying a string of secret dates with Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice. Earlier this month, Ashley insisted that her current priority is not her love life, but competing in Strictly.

Ashley talks about the Strictly curfew:

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "We've gone out for drinks. He's a lovely guy, but we are not dating." She added: "I'm so focused on the show right now, and really that's where I want my focus to be. What happens after that, I don't know. The right guy will come along at the right time, I believe that."

When Giovanni was quizzed about a budding romance on This Morning, he said: "I think she's great, she's doing Contemporary this week. Everyone's doing very, very well. Why are you asking me about Ashley?" Host Phillip Schofield pointed out that there had been "little rumours" about the pair, prompting Giovanni to hit back: "According to the press I change girlfriend every single day."

