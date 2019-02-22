Royal Danish dog's starring role, Stacey Solomon's pregnancy - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we love the photo that Princess Mary of Denmark shared of Grace, the family's pet dog. We find out whose goddaughter Princess Beatrice wants to be. And we congratulate Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on the news of their impending parenthood together... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

