Louise Redknapp posts cryptic message about being afraid Wise words from Louise!

It looks like Louise Redknapp is throwing herself into the unknown after posting a cryptic message about being afraid on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The message read: "Be afraid and do it anyway," and Louise wrote alongside the post: "Ok right then," accompanied by a laughing emoji. Fans were quick to support her statement, which one writing: "Feel the fear and do it anyway," while another added: "Sound advice."

Louise posted a message on Instagram

But what was she alluding to? Shortly after the post, she shard another snap of herself with Christian Storm, who runs the talent agency and live events company Mass Movement. She captioned the post: "So great to have worked with @storms_creative this time last week, thanks for being brilliant and I’m still aching #album4." Christian reposted the snap and wrote: "Had a blast collaborating with the lovely @louiseredknapp creating some shapes. Big up to @instrutionmgmt for bringing me in to the team. WATCH THIS SPACE. Thanks as always to the fam."

MORE: See inside Louise Redknapp's gorgeous Surrey home

Loading the player...

It has been a big year for Louise so far, who recently revealed a new record deal with Warner Music UK, after having to temporarily pull out of her role in the 9 to 5 musical because of an injury. The star is expected to return to the show as Violet Newstand in March, and has temporarily been replaced by West End regular, Caroline Sheen. Just after her accident, Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. At the time, she wrote: "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5. Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin."

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Louise Redknapp pictured together with his parents