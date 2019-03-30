Robbie Williams and Ayda Field enjoy day out with daughter Teddy in rare family photo What a cute trio!

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have been enjoying a skiing holiday with their young family, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! Ayda posted a sweet photo of herself with Robbie and their oldest daughter Teddy, six, all kitted out in their skiing gear as they stood in front of a picturesque mountain view. The family have been staying at a ski resort since last week, and Ayda has been updating her fans with photos from the trip. Last week, she shared a lovely video on Instagram Stories of Robbie walking along with Teddy and son Charlie, four, with the trio all wrapped up in their ski jackets and winter hats.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field with their daughter Teddy

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to baby daughter Coco, who they welcomed via a surrogate in September. Like with their oldest two children when they were babies, the celebrity couple prioritise Coco's privacy and so far have only posted one picture of the little girl. Ayda previously revealed that their family life was "happy chaos" during an interview with HELLO!. She said: "It's always busy in the Williams household. There are lots of fun projects happening, but I don't want to give anything away yet. Rob and I would be bored if we weren't doing anything. We always convince ourselves we're going to take a year off, but then we get excited about new projects. And our kids love the experience. We're like a happy caravan. We explore the world and go on new adventures."

Robbie with Teddy and son Charlie

At the beginning of the year, Robbie told his fans on social media that he was giving up smoking for the sake of his family, and had started colouring to help him take his mind off his cigarettes cravings. During an Instagram live video, Robbie said: "I'm just doing some colouring in, which is good because I've got something to concentrate on. Art is good for my mind. Anyone who is giving up smoking with me, keep on. The struggle is real. I've been all right all week, it's sort of six out of ten difficult and then in the last hour and a half I've just collapsed, panic attacks, overwhelmed. I've had to get out of the house just to calm down a little." Robbie previously said that he was wanting to ditch the habit in order to stay alive for his children, but was worried about gaining weight.

