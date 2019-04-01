Tamzin Outhwaite shares heartbreaking details of how she spent first Mother's Day without mum Anna passed away in April 2018

Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed how she spent her first Mother's Day without her mum Anna, who sadly passed away in April 2018. The former EastEnders star admitted it had been "far tougher" than she'd expected and that she ended the "sad day" toasting her dear mum.

Tamzin, 48, uploaded a gorgeous photo of her mother on Instagram and wrote: "It's been far tougher than I could ever have imagined. My 1st motherless Mother's Day. I spent the day with my 2 girls, doing what my mum would have done on Mother's Day.... spoiling her children. Eating where they wanted, (Wagamama's), doing what they wanted, buying them clothes and generally spoiling them.

Tamzin raised a glass to her late mum

"Then watching Marnie with @colinouthwaite in her show at The Shaw Theatre was a massively proud highlight! I struggled with holding back tears in front of them knowing when they see me cry... they cry. Exactly as I was with my mum."

Tamzin heartbreakingly added: "But I end this milestone of a sad day in the room in my house that my mum slept in, drinking the brandy that she had that was 20 years old that @thedrive365 found in his garage, in the glass she gave me, looking at her photo celebrating her and wearing her scarf. To you mummy... you could not have given, or meant more. Love you."

It's been almost a year since Tamzin lost her mum. She announced the news in May, revealing that Anna had passed away suddenly. Alongside a throwback photo of her two brothers, Tamzin wrote: "These two beauties @jakeycakeyy @keswicko and I lost our beautiful mum 3 weeks ago today, suddenly …THE best mum ever."

She followed it up with another post, this time a photograph of her mum, captioning it: "R.I.P Anna Patricia Santi. So lucky to have you as my mum. What an incredible human you were. Thank you Mum. You taught me how to live and you continue to teach me ..."

