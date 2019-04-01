Eamonn Holmes' mum Josephine looks fantastic at 90 – see the photo She's 'the Queen'!

Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to the real queen in his life – his mum Josephine! The This Morning star marked Mother's Day on Sunday by throwing Josie a fun-filled party at home alongside his four brothers. Sharing a close-up snap on Instagram, Eamonn was pictured hugging his mum and beaming at the camera. "Night night Mum. As Elvis said, 'You are always on my mind' but must go... Line of Duty is on at 9," the presenter joked.

The family had a fun day of celebrations, no doubt, with Eamonn, 59, also sharing a photo of their low-key party at home. Josie, 90, was surrounded by her five sons including Eamonn. "She's The Queen our Josephine," the TV star wrote. "All her 5 sons say so. Top Mama."

Eamonn celebrated Mother's Day over the weekend

The former news anchor is very close to his mum and despite his fame and fandom, Josie never has any qualms about bringing her celebrity son down a peg or two! The Northern Irish presenter starred in a UTV episode of Back Home last November, when he paid his mum a visit in their native Belfast. "Definitely, I am at my happiest when I am home. I am a Belfast man," Eamonn said on the programme. "Belfast is a city but it's a village really. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody is close to everybody else."

Josie was surrounded by her five sons

Eamonn was filmed entering his mum's house and stepping into the living room, before announcing: "It's your favourite son here!" Josie quickly quipped, "Pleased to meet you," before retorting: "Well he's not my favourite! They're all my favourites. All my sons."

Eamonn receives an OBE from the Queen:

Presenter Malachi Cush then asked: "But your memories of him as a little boy… did you think he was going to become the big star he is today?" Josie then replied: "Do you think he's a star? Wait a wee minute, I never even thought about him being a star. But he's still my wee boy, he's no different from the rest." Poor Eamonn!

