Claudia Winkleman gives rare and surprising interview about her children and family life

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman likes to keep her family out of the spotlight, and rarely speaks about them in interviews. But over the weekend, the mother-of-three gave a revealing insight into her relationship with her children and her very down-to-earth lifestyle. Claudia shares children Jake, 16, Matilda, 12, and Arthur, seven, with her film director husband Kris Thykier, and joked that she's a bit too much of a hands-on mum for their liking. "I want to cuddle them all the time. They find everything I do embarrassing, but that's my job, and I take it seriously," she told The Mirror. Claudia also revealed that she hopes that her children don't follow her path and carve out a career in showbiz. "I hope not and I would not accept it," she replied when asked. "I don't think they do; they don't really know what I do for a living."

Surprisingly, Claudia also revealed that despite her successful career, she only actually works one day a week for the majority of the year. "Please don't tell anyone, but I'm not busy at all," she said. "I only work on Saturdays, the rest of the week I'm home. The other day somebody said to me, 'You're so busy!' and I was like 'What are you talking about?' I'm working today, and the next job in my diary is in August." The star continued: "I don't want to be doing anything else, I just want to be with my family. My eldest is doing GCSEs, so I'm slightly on homework duty. I bought a laminating machine, I'm very interested in preparing a timetable."

Claudia also opened up about her perfect family day with her husband and her children, which would involve everything from a roast dinner to a game of bridge. "I would start with everyone piling into our bed in the morning, that's my favourite thing in the world. Then there would be roast chicken, a gentle stroll and a family movie. Me and my husband are obsessed with bridge, so we've just taught the kids baby bridge and we have games nights all the time," she said.

