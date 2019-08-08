Una Healy breaks Instagram silence following ex-husband Ben Foden's surprise wedding The Saturdays singer has not publicly acknowledged her ex's big news

Like many showbiz fans, Una Healy was shocked to hear her ex-husband Ben Foden's plans to marry his girlfriend of two weeks. The Saturdays singer has been keeping a dignified silence but on Thursday, she returned to Instagram. Una focused on her singing career, telling followers about her upcoming gig in Portrush, Northern Ireland, instead of publicly acknowledging her ex-husband's wedding news. Ben noticeably liked her post.

"Not long until the #FarmersBash #LiveAtTheBeach this Fri Aug 9 in Portrush. I'll be performing at 6:10pm on the main stage alongside the incredible @kiefersutherland @iamnathancarter @lisa_mchugh & @martymone. Final tickets available via link in bio," Una wrote. Fans were quick to share their excitement, saying that their Friday night was sorted and praising the What About Us singer for her beautiful voice.

Una told followers about her gig this week

Ben, who split from Una one year ago, shocked fans earlier this week when he announced that he and his short-term girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith had tied the knot. The pair had been "seriously dating" for two weeks when they married aboard a luxury yacht in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

In his Instagram post, rugby player Ben, 34, explained why the couple decided to marry so soon. He wrote: "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.

Una and ex-husband Ben Foden were married for six years

"People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

The sportsman also reassured followers that his ex-wife Una, with whom he shares two young children, gave her full blessing. "The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful ex-wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing," Ben wrote.

