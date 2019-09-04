Alex Jones shares very relatable photo of son Teddy going back to nursery The One Show presenter has been enjoying the summer holidays with her two sons

On Wednesday it was back to nursery for Alex Jones' son Teddy and to make her life a bit easier, The One Show presenter decided to let her two-year-old travel there on his scooter. However, Alex soon realised that it wasn't as easy as she first imagined, and shared a very honest Instagram post about the struggles they faced on the journey. Alongside a photo of Teddy riding on his scooter, the mother-of-two wrote: "New term and new mode of transport to get to nursery but god it takes forever! Four sit downs on pavement en route and five mins of me having to carry Ted plus baby in sling plus scooter. Home and kettle is on."

Since baby Kit's arrival in May, Alex has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media and has been open and honest about the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives, having opened up about everything from Teddy's toddler tantrums to sleepless nights. In July, the star managed to even hit a new milestone after she enjoyed her first night out since Kit's birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Telling her fans that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, Alex admitted that by that time she was desperate to see her baby.

Teddy had a wonderful summer with his family

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

The TV presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson have recently returned from their first holiday as a family-of-four abroad. They went to France at the end of August along with Alex's parents - who helped look after Teddy and baby Kit. Earlier in the summer they had also enjoyed a staycation in Dorset, which included trips to a safari park and castle to help keep Teddy entertained.

