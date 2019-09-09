Victoria Beckham surprises after being pictured leaving a tattoo parlour The Beckhams are huge fans of tattoos

Victoria Beckham is from a family of tattoo lovers, with husband David Beckham covered from head-to-toe with inkings, while their oldest son Brooklyn is following close behind with his own unique collection of body art. And while the former Spice Girl has been removing some of her tattoos with laser treatment over the past few years, it looks like she may have had a change of heart after being pictured leaving a tattoo parlour on Monday. In photos published in the Daily Mail, the mother-of-four was spotted at the Love Hate Social Club tattoo and body piercing studio in Notting Hill, close to the family's London home. While the star could have been getting a new tattoo, she may have also been there to support David or Brooklyn.

Victoria Beckham was spotted leaving a tattoo parlour in Notting Hill

The Beckhams have recently returned to London for the start of the new school term, following an incredible summer abroad. They started their holiday in Miami at the beginning of June, before going to Italy and the South of France for the rest of their time off from school and work commitments. During their time in France, David, Victoria and their four children enjoyed spending time with Elton John and David Furnish on their yacht and even marked middle son Romeo's 16th birthday there before having to head back to the UK. The summer holidays meant that David and Victoria - who both have incredibly busy careers - were able to spend quality time with their children.

MORE: Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte loves unicorns

Brooklyn and David Beckham are big fans of tattoos

There is no doubt that the celebrity couple are doting parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals incredible milestone

Victoria previously got David a tattoo voucher for his birthday

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.