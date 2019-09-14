David Beckham got flowers from Harper with the sweetest note – see pic Someone raised her well!

Dad-of-four David Beckham has a close relationship with all his children, but he and his youngest, daughter Harper, seem to share a special bond. That was proven once again on Instagram on Saturday. The former footballer posted photos to his stories of the sweetest gift from his eight-year-old, who had (perhaps with a little help from an adult) sent her dad a beautiful bunch of yellow roses.

Even more special was the note that was included with them, which could be seen peeking out of the stylish arrangement. In her neatest handwriting, Harper had written a loving message to her dad. It said: "Dear Daddy, these flowers are yellow because you are the sun. I love you so much you are all my heart. Love Harper."

David captioned the first photo, which showed a close up of part of the arrangement and Harper's message: "I mean come on seriously, that note," adding a heart eyes emoji. He added: "No better way to start Saturday morning than with flowers from my pretty lady." For the next image, which showed the flowers in a vase, with the note propped up against them, David added the caption "Saturday morning flowers for daddy," with a yellow heart and added a quote from Harper's note: "these flowers are yellow because you are the sun."

David was obviously moved by his daughter's sweet gift

Spending special time together at the weekend seems to be a tradition for the father-daughter pair. On Sunday, Victoria posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram stories showing David hard at work at a Harry Potter LEGO castle, which he was helping Harper to build. But Harper also clearly loves keeping her mum company, which Victoria seemed to appreciate on Thursday, when she shared a lovely video of Harper visiting her during preparations for the launch of Victoria's show at London Fashion Week on Saturday.

