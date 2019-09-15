Strictly star Kevin Clifton opens up about insecurities in honest new post Be yourself, Kevin!

Strictly champion Kevin Clifton revealed a different side to his character in a candid post on his Instagram account. The professional dancer lifted the glitterball last year with his partner in life and love, Stacey Dooley, and given all his success it would be easy to assume that Kevin is filled with confidence. But the 36-year-old admitted that isn't always the case.

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing last year

On Sunday, Kevin posted a split-screen photo to Instagram, showing two images of himself before he starred on Strictly. On one side of the picture, he looked serious, with a thin moustache and beginnings of a beard. In the other, he wore a hat and made an exaggerated pouting expression. In both pictures, he was dressed all in black, with strings of beads, and long dark hair.

The dancer captioned the photo: "Me in my pre @bbcstrictly goth days. Every now and again I feel like going back to it. Often when I feel insecure. What do u think? Go back to it? Leave it alone? A wicked look? Or a case of hiding behind an image maybe?" His fans were immediately supportive, telling him not to change his look unless he wants to.

Kevin shared the honest post with his fans on Sunday

One wrote: "You be you. It doesn't matter if people think you look better at the moment, do what makes you feel happy and comfortable." Another commented: "I don't know you personally Kevin, but my instincts are telling me it was hiding behind an image. You are absolutely grand as you are now," and a third said: " Leave it alone! You don’t need to hide behind any image. You are wonderfully talented and a lovely person."

Kevin's fans are excited for his partnership this year, as the 2018 winner has been teamed up with 1980s TV presenter Anneka Rice. Anneka unfortunately sustained a shoulder injury which kept her out of rehearsals for the launch show's celebrity group dance, but she and Kevin should be raring to go for the live shows, which start on 21 September.

